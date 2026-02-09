Vantagepoint A.I. Partners with Florida Farm Share and Grace's Food Pantry to Combat Food Insecurity in Pasco County, FL

The food donation, strategically timed to provide post-holiday relief, helps local families save hundreds of dollars on weekly groceries during a time of increased economic pressure.

The initiative was recognized by Pasco County Commissioner Seth Weightman at a Florida Farm Share distribution event, where he praised Vantagepoint A.I.'s community commitment.

"Farm Share and the county have been working together for a number of years. As population has grown and the economy has changed, the needs are growing," said Commissioner Weightman. "We couldn't do it without our partners at Farm Share, Lane Mendelsohn, and Vantagepoint A.I. Their organization donated over 600 pounds of food to help out this event."

Commissioner Weightman emphasized the real-world impact of such contributions: "If we can help folks get home, feed their kids, feed their families, not have to worry about a meal for a week, that's probably a couple hundred dollars they can save from the grocery store."

"We can give people a hand up, not a hand out," said Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn. "Extra assistance in their time of need so they can get back on their feet. That just feels amazing. The reason why VantagePoint can contribute is because we have wonderful VantagePoint Family Members who do business with our company. In turn, we are able to pay it forward and give back to those in need. It's an amazing circle of giving and gratitude."

Earlier, Vantagepoint A.I. partnered with Grace's Food Pantry, providing funding that enabled the organization to acquire a 26-foot refrigerated truck, a critical piece of equipment for expanding their food distribution capabilities. The donation was announced during the January 2026 VantagePoint University Live Trader Summit, highlighting the company's commitment to community impact alongside trader education.

"We're empowering more than just traders. We're empowering people in our local community as well," Mendelsohn added. "Thank you to our VantagePoint Family Members who support us as a company, which allows us to support these wonderful charitable organizations."

Vantagepoint A.I., the world leader in artificial intelligence-powered financial forecasting, has a longstanding tradition of giving back to the Tampa Bay area. Community giving is part of VantagePoint's DNA, with regular charitable initiatives demonstrating the company's commitment to creating lasting change both in the trading world and in its local community.

With over 40 years of transforming the financial trading space and a global presence in 138 countries, Vantagepoint A.I. continues to innovate and give back. By helping over 47,000 traders worldwide succeed and by contributing to local and national charitable organizations, the company proves that success and social responsibility can go hand in hand.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC: Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., VantagePoint's A.I.-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo.

Media Contact: Jordan Youtz, [email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software