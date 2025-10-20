VantageScore Adoption Surges: Lenders Flock to Superior Predictive Capabilities Powered by Trended, Alternative Data

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have introduced competitive new VantageScore 4.0 incentives designed to significantly reduce industry and consumer costs. Hundreds of millions of dollars in annual savings to consumers and mortgage lenders will be achieved as mortgage lenders choose to switch to the superior VantageScore 4.0 mortgage credit score and abandon the incumbent, outdated credit score.

VantageScore's industry-leading credit scoring models assess 33 million more consumers than traditional credit scores, combining advanced analytics with an enhanced suite of consumer data, providing lenders with deeper insights into borrower behavior while increasing lender safety and soundness. By incorporating alternative data—including rental history, utility, and telecom payments—alongside trended data that captures consumer behavior over time, VantageScore's models deliver a more complete, forward-looking view of consumer credit risk and opportunity.

Key features of VantageScore's suite of credit scoring models include:

Industry-leading predictive power: VantageScore 4.0, VantageScore 4 plus , and VantageScore 5.0 employ sophisticated machine learning techniques to provide exceptional predictive accuracy and stability across the three Nationwide Consumer Reporting Agencies (NCRAs). Multiple independent analyses found VantageScore 4.0 up to 15% more predictive than FICO Classic, substantially enhancing lenders' ability to assess credit risk, improve underwriting efficiency and strengthen portfolio performance.

Through the inclusion of alternative and trended data, VantageScore models enable lenders to evaluate a more robust universe of consumers. The company's innovative utilization of alternative and trended data has resulted in strong growth over the last three years, with utilization of VantageScore's credit scores rising by 55% to 42 billion credit scores used in 2024 alone. Comprehensive trended and alternative data: VantageScore models are now available for pilot testing through Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, allowing lenders to assess performance against competing scores within their own portfolios before full-scale implementation. VantageScore's credit scoring models are adaptable across multiple credit products, supporting a seamless transition for lenders seeking to modernize their scoring strategies.

By combining advanced modeling, broad data integration, and consistent cross-bureau performance, VantageScore enables lenders to innovate with confidence, optimize their consumer credit strategies, and accelerate growth.

Lenders and partners interested in adopting VantageScore models or participating in pilot programs can contact their credit bureau representatives:

Equifax: [email protected]

Experian: [email protected]

TransUnion: [email protected]

For additional information on VantageScore, visit www.vantagescore.com.

About VantageScore®

VantageScore is the fastest-growing credit scoring company in the U.S., and is known for the industry's most innovative, predictive and inclusive credit score models. In 2024, usage of VantageScore increased by 55% to hit 42 billion credit scores. More than 3,700 institutions, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, use VantageScore credit scores and digital tools to provide consumer credit products or generate greater insights into consumer behavior. The VantageScore 4.0 credit scoring model scores 33 million more people than traditional models. With the FHFA allowing the immediate use of VantageScore 4.0 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteed mortgages, the company is also ushering in a new era for mortgage lending.

VantageScore is an independent joint venture company owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

