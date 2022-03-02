VantageScore Appoints Bill Sakkab as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

"Bill possesses deep subject matter expertise across virtually all areas of financial services and fin-tech," said Silvio Tavares, President & CEO of VantageScore. "We are excited to welcome Bill as a key addition to our executive leadership team. He will play a critical role at VantageScore as we provide innovative solutions for lenders to meet the needs of the new economy."

Previously, Sakkab served as a Deputy General Counsel at Lending Club. Before Lending Club, Sakkab was a senior legal leader for nearly 10 years at Capital One where he led teams that supported the corporate treasury department and a number of business lines including Auto Finance and Mortgage. Sakkab began his legal career in private practice, as an associate at Clifford Chance and Cadwalader, where he advised financial institutions and high-growth companies on capital markets, transactional and regulatory matters. Sakkab joins VantageScore from Polly, a financial technology provider to mortgage lenders and investors, where he served most recently as Chief Legal Officer.

"I am inspired by VantageScore's mission-driven focus to provide credit scoring models that expand access to financial services for consumers," said Sakkab. "I am pleased to join Silvio and his highly talented team as we continue to drive innovation across the financial services industry and help bring many more people into the mainstream credit economy."

Sakkab earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of Richmond.

About VantageScore Solutions



VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges. The company's most recent models score approximately 96 percent of all adults 18 and older – including 37 million more people than conventional models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America's three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers time-tested, innovative and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

