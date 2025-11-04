VantageScore CEO to Participate in RBC Global TIMT Conference on November 18, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvio Tavares, President and CEO of VantageScore, will participate in the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference on November 18, 2025, in New York. Mr. Tavares is scheduled to speak from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and the fireside chat will be moderated by Ashish Sabadra, Business and Information Services Analyst, RBC Capital Markets.

VantageScore is the fastest-growing credit scoring company in the U.S., and is known for the industry's most innovative, predictive and inclusive credit score models. In 2024, usage of VantageScore increased by 55% to hit 42 billion credit scores. More than 3,700 institutions, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, use VantageScore credit scores and digital tools to provide consumer credit products or generate greater insights into consumer behavior. The VantageScore 4.0 credit scoring model scores 33 million more people than traditional models. With the FHFA allowing the immediate use of VantageScore 4.0 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteed mortgages, the company is also ushering in a new era for mortgage lending.

VantageScore is an independent joint venture company owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

