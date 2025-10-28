VantageScore CreditGauge™ September 2025: Banks Slow New Lending as Consumer Credit Delinquencies Rise

"Banks are reining in new lending, suggesting that banks are taking a more cautious posture after a strong summer and leading to originations softening across most credit products," said Susan Fahy, EVP and Chief Digital Officer at VantageScore. "Early-stage delinquencies are near levels last seen before the COVID pandemic."

Watch CreditGauge LIVE for additional key insights from the September 2025 edition of CreditGauge that include:

NEW CREDIT COOLS MODESTLY AFTER A STRONG SUMMER: In September 2025, originations declined across all products month-over-month, led by Personal Loans, followed by Credit Cards, Auto Loans and Mortgages. Notably, new Auto Loans and Mortgages have remained relatively subdued since early 2025, likely constrained by high interest rates, affordability and macroeconomic headwinds.

MORTGAGE CREDIT DELINQUENCIES RISE ACROSS ALL DELINQUENCY STAGES : Mortgage credit delinquencies increased month-over-month and year-over-year across all stages of delinquency. The rise was most pronounced in late-stage (90-119 Days Past Due) accounts, reaching the highest level since January 2020 and marking the largest year-over-year relative increase among all credit products.

EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES AT YEAR-TO-DATE HIGH, NEARING PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS: Overall credit delinquencies edged higher in September, with 30–59 Days Past Due delinquencies rising to 1.13%, up slightly from 1.02% in August. These early-stage delinquencies are approaching the pre-pandemic threshold of 1.15% for the first time in five years.

