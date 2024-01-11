VANTEDGE MEDICAL ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Brian brings a more than 25-year track record of success in the healthcare industry including both OEM and outsourced manufacturing, with both public and privately held companies. Previously, Brian served as CEO of Viant Medical where he led a complete transformation of a focused, niche $220 Million organization into a leading $1 Billion global services provider to the medical industry with twenty-four locations and more than six thousand employees. In addition to his experience with Viant Medical, Brian spent more than a decade with Covidien in roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with his position as Group President of Covidien's Emerging Markets. Under Brian's leadership, this division was responsible for nearly 60% of Covidien's growth, generating more than $2 Billion of Revenue, and employing more than 4,500 employees.

Brian has also contributed his experience to multiple healthcare industry related Boards of Directors including Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT), Atalys, Acrotec Group (Switzerland), PCI Pharma Services (top performing portfolio company of THL's fund VII), and Viant Medical. He has also served on the boards of Houston Street and B&C Research Corp.

Brian graduated from the United States Naval Academy with honors where he was a Regimental Commander and was awarded the 'Cup of 1897' senior class leadership award. He earned a master's from Penn State University in Civil Engineering, as well as an MBA from Harvard University. Brian is active with several philanthropic organizations including the Fisher House foundation (Veteran assistance), Caring for Cambodia, and the Salvation Army. Finally, Brian served his country as a carrier-based combat jet pilot and was qualified to pilot three different types of jet aircraft.

"As I look to the future of Vantedge, I am both excited and humbled to have this opportunity to take on the additional role as CEO and to work alongside our dedicated employees. Together, we will execute our vision – to be the premier metals-based MedTech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing. We have an amazing team of professionals coupled with the most comprehensive suite of unique and necessary process capabilities in the medical technology space. Our mission is strong and intentionally aligns with those of our valued medical OEM customers because, as partners, we can truly make a difference in the lives of patients and their families," states Brian King, CEO and Chairman of Vantedge.

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, said "I am elated to be able to announce Brian's appointment as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vantedge Medical. Brian possesses a demonstrated track record of success with some of the most admired companies in the healthcare industry as well as a powerful and unique set of leadership experiences. Vantedge could not be more fortunate to have Brian add CEO to his existing responsibilities as Chairman. Having worked closely with Brian in the last two years, I am certain that Brian's relentless focus on world class product quality, organizational excellence and servant leadership will benefit not just Vantedge, but our customers and supply chain partners as well."

This news follows a November 8th announcement from the company as it recently underwent a strategic transformation to combine the collective expertise of Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc., TMK Manufacturing, JL Haley, Swiss Precision Machining, and Omni Components under a single, cohesive brand - Vantedge Medical.

About Vantedge Medical

Vantedge Medical is the premier metals-based med-tech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing. At the forefront of precision engineering and innovation, the Vantedge team specializes in the development and manufacturing of vital components and capital equipment for medical markets such as Robotic Assisted Surgery, Orthopedics, Surgical Instruments, Dental, and more. The organization's teams work in unison, collaborating and problem-solving at eight sites across the United States, certified to ISO 9001 and 13485 with FDA registration to serve the manufacturing needs of the top Medical Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.vantedgemedical.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian holistically supports organizations with a focus on strategic positioning, people, processes, equipment, technology, and product innovation among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

SOURCE Vantedge Medical