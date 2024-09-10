Vantiq and Blaize Partner to Disrupt AI Edge Computing, Unlocking Trillion-Dollar Market with Affordable, Real-Time AI Orchestration Platform

Partnership Will Democratize AI Access by Enhancing Operational Efficiencies, Price Points Across Smart Cities, Emergency Response, and Healthcare

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq, the leader in real-time intelligent platforms for smart applications, and Blaize, Inc., a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled edge computing solutions, have partnered to introduce the industry's first AI-enabled chip loaded with intelligent software and unmatched computing power, all at an accessible price point. The new solution integrates Blaize's powerful Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) technology with Vantiq's intelligent software.

Called the Blaize AI Orchestration Platform, this solution is available immediately and provides near-universal access to AI frameworks across high-pressure, service-oriented industries such as smart cities, emergency response, and healthcare, by enhancing situational awareness, device management including cameras and sensors, and AI-driven insights while significantly improving operational efficiency. With the ability to reduce development time by as much as 90%, organizations can now achieve enhanced decision-making and real-time situational awareness, setting a new standard in AI-driven edge computing solutions.

"We are entering a whole new generation of real-time applications that can help us deal with disasters, manage our world better and save lives. This game-changing combination of Blaize and Vantiq is unique in enabling massive solutions to address these types of issues at scale. The two companies are working closely together to make this a reality with AI and GenAI to create, deploy and manage intelligent solutions," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq,

GenAI and edge computing are poised to create multiple trillion-dollar markets within smart cities, emergency response and healthcare, to start. The Vantiq and Blaize partnership is poised to capture a significant share of this booming market. Initial applications are already in place across major organizations, including real-time AI capabilities for airports, law enforcement command and control centers, drone-based computer vision systems and battlefield situational awareness.

By seamlessly integrating advanced hardware with cutting-edge software, this partnership redefines the integration of AI models into business operations. Vantiq's GenAI orchestration framework not only connects, automates and scales complex environments but also optimizes workflows for real-time adaptability. Now, this new unified approach accelerates global advancement, harnessing AI and GenAI to drive operational efficiency while opening new avenues for industries to leverage AI for meaningful, positive impact on a global scale.

"Our partnership with Vantiq represents a major leap forward in Generative AI and intelligent systems," said Dinakar Munagala, co-founder and CEO of Blaize. "We're delivering unprecedented large-scale computing power at an accessible price, opening significant opportunities for innovation and growth."

Ready to experience the future of real-time intelligent applications? Visit Vantiq.com or download from the AWS Marketplace. And don't miss the chance to see it in action—come by the Vantiq/Blaize booth (#12) at the AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit in San Jose from September 10th through the 12th

About Vantiq

Vantiq stands at the forefront of technological innovation, drawing from over a century of experience to revolutionize software automation with Generative Al. Our patented Intelligent Platform empowers organizations to swiftly create real-time smart applications for modern challenges from everyday business optimization, improving customer outcomes, and managing disasters and health crises. By automating intelligent decision-making based on situational awareness, our platform facilitates rapid response and proactive interventions enhancing safety, resilience, and sustainability globally. Committed to using Al as a transformative force for good, Vantiq is passionately dedicated to creating a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world. To learn more visit www.vantiq.com

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network's edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Media Contacts:



Vantiq

Maria Brown

[email protected]

Blaize

Leo Merle

[email protected]

SOURCE Vantiq