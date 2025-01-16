Vantiq House to Showcase Life-Saving Innovations at Davos

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq, the leader in real-time, intelligent software, is proud to announce its participation at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Central to its presence is the Vantiq House, an interactive hub showcasing how real-time intelligence is transforming industries and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges with GenAI.

From responding to natural disasters like wildfires and floods to addressing global health crises and ensuring energy resilience, the world faces increasingly complex challenges that demand rapid, intelligent solutions. At the Vantiq House, attendees will discover how generative AI and real-time systems are delivering life-saving results while enabling industries to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity.

"Generative AI and real-time systems are transforming how we respond to the world's most urgent crises—saving lives by enabling rapid, intelligent action in real time," said Marty Sprinzen, Co-Founder and CEO of Vantiq. "The World Economic Forum offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase these breakthroughs to leaders shaping global change. Together, we can scale these innovations to create a safer, more resilient world and deliver life-saving impact on a truly global scale."

The Vantiq House on January 23, 2025, is an exclusive opportunity to witness how real-time intelligence and generative AI are transforming the way we address the world's most critical challenges.

Innovation Showcase & Networking : 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM CET

Engage with global leaders and decision-makers while exploring Vantiq's groundbreaking technologies designed to tackle pressing issues across healthcare, defense and public safety.

Conclude the day with an elegant networking reception fostering meaningful connections in a relaxed, inspiring atmosphere.

: The Vantiq House provides a platform for global leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and explore scalable solutions to today's most urgent challenges. Live Demonstrations: Experience how Vantiq's real-time disaster response systems integrate sensor networks, generative AI, and edge devices to deliver actionable insights—guiding individuals to safety and mitigating risks during emergencies.

The technology showcased at the Vantiq House underscores the transformative power of next-generation platforms capable of orchestrating real-time sensing, analysis and action. By empowering governments and industries to respond faster and more intelligently, Vantiq is not just addressing today's challenges but redefining how we prepare for the future.

As the world's most influential leaders gather in Davos, Vantiq's presence signals a bold commitment to fostering collaboration and driving innovation at a global scale. Together, we have the opportunity to create a safer, smarter, and more resilient world.

For updates on Vantiq's participation at the World Economic Forum, highlights from the Vantiq House, and to RSVP, please visit https://vantiq.com/davos-2025/.

About Vantiq

Vantiq's mission is to tackle the world's most critical challenges—from guiding emergency responders during disasters such as the LA wildfires to enabling advanced security with Tag & Track technology at KAFD and delivering life-saving care through Mayo Clinic's intelligent ambulances. Empowering organizations to create intelligent systems that save lives, improve outcomes, and enhance productivity, our GenAI-powered software platform drives real-time intelligent solutions in healthcare, defense and disaster management. No other platform matches our ability to run anywhere, connect to anything, and communicate seamlessly—or take decisive action—when every second counts.

