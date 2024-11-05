Vantiq's David Sprinzen to Present at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq , the leading software platform for building and operating intelligent systems, announced today that executive David Sprinzen will speak at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

On November 6th at 11:00 a.m CET, Sprinzen will give his session, titled "Intelligence in Motion: Real-Time Solutions for Urban Complexity" will showcase Vantiq's innovative partnerships and use cases tackling some of the most complex urban issues today.

Vantiq's intelligent platform acts as the "nervous system" for public sectors worldwide, harnessing the full power of a city's tech ecosystem, including IoT sensors, security networks and weather data, to help officials respond instantly to on-the-ground changes. This integrated approach enables officials to streamline operations, enhance public safety and reduce environmental impact in real time. By creating a system that adapts to a city's immediate needs, Vantiq helps smart cities become more connected, responsive and prepared by future-proofing urban infrastructure.

"Cities today need to be as agile as the people living in them," said Sprinzen. "We're helping city officials worldwide make smarter calls on everything from traffic flow to public safety to resource management and emergency response. It's about combining Vantiq's sophisticated GenAI orchestration platform with existing technologies to tackle real issues – and ultimately make city life smoother and safer for everyone."

This prestigious event, known for gathering global leaders and innovators, provides an ideal platform for Vantiq to showcase how its technology is driving urban efficiency and resilience.

Vantiq's platform empowers municipalities to integrate IoT, AI and edge computing, allowing cities to adapt continuously to real-time conditions and citizen needs. By focusing on agility and interoperability, Vantiq helps cities support sustainable growth in an ever-evolving landscape.

Vantiq invites Smart City Expo attendees to join this session and explore the future of intelligent, adaptable urban infrastructure or visit us at Vantiq.com.

About Vantiq

Vantiq powers the world's most critical real-time applications, enabling organizations to respond to fast-changing events with intelligent decision-making. Leveraging a platform that combines IoT, AI, and edge computing, Vantiq accelerates time-to-value for industry leaders in sectors like healthcare, defense and public safety.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maria Brown

315-719-3856

[email protected]

SOURCE Vantiq