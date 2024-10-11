Vantiq's Nicholas Bray to Speak at Smart Cities Council Middle East Launch on October 15

Remarks to Reinforce Vantiq's Commitment to Transforming Public Sector Solutions through Intelligent, GenAI-driven Technology

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq , the leader in event-driven intelligent platforms, is proud to announce that Nicholas Bray, VP of Defense & Security, will be a speaker at the upcoming Smart Cities Council Middle East Launch in Dubai on October 15. This event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among leaders in the smart cities sector, focusing on how innovative technologies can enhance urban living.

At the summit, Vantiq will showcase its commitment to transforming public sector solutions through real-time data integration and AI-driven insights. The company's participation reinforces its dedication to creating smarter, more efficient cities that enhance the quality of life for all residents.

"We're looking forward to this opportunity to showcase how Vantiq's platform is helping some of the largest public sector organizations address real data-intense challenges—whether it's improving responsiveness or optimizing resources in real time," said Nicholas Bray. "It's about using technology to make cities more efficient and adaptable, not just smarter for the sake of it."

Further emphasizing a deep commitment to transforming public sector solutions, Vantiq recently sponsored the Smart Cities Council Summit in London. The team is also heading to the Smart Cities Council Summit in Barcelona in November and Smart Cities Week, San Francisco in February.

Join Vantiq at the Smart Cities Council Middle East Launch or visit www.vantiq.com to learn more about our transformative solutions and how they can benefit your city. For more information about the event, please visit Smart Cities Council Middle East Launch .

About Vantiq

Vantiq is at the forefront of software automation, advancing the use of Generative AI to empower organizations with real-time intelligence. With a century of combined experience, Vantiq's patented Intelligent Platform enables the rapid creation of real-time applications addressing modern challenges—from optimizing business processes and enhancing customer outcomes to managing crises effectively. Vantiq's commitment to innovation enhances safety, resilience, and sustainability worldwide, making AI a force for good in building a smarter and more sustainable future.

