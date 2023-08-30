Vaping Industry Leader Innokin Announces Strategic Partnership With Bahrain Duty Free

Innokin meets soaring demand for e-cigarettes in the Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innokin, a leading vape brand since 2011, has announced its strategic partnership with Bahrain Duty Free, a prestigious retailer in the Middle East. This collaboration will see the introduction of Innokin's popular INNOBAR vaping products to Bahrain Duty Free's premium stores, catering to the increasing demand for e-cigarettes in the region.

The partnership between Innokin and Bahrain Duty Free began with a pilot project launched in April 2023. Within two weeks, the entirety of the trial stock had sold out. Building on this remarkable success, the collaboration has now expanded to provide customers with greater access to Innokin's award-winning vaping solutions. Innokin's INNOBAR devices, in particular, have garnered significant interest for their exceptional performance and flavours which are tailored to suit the preferences of the Bahrain market.

Currently INNOBAR 3500, 6000 and V7000 models are available at Bahrain Duty Free locations, allowing customers to find a device that meets their needs in terms of longevity, nicotine delivery and vaping style. Flavours such as Dragonfruit and Strawberry Watermelon have resonated strongly with Bahraini consumers in particular. Innokin has committed to developing more flavours that cater specifically to local demand.

A key element of the partnership has been the knowledge-sharing and training provided by Innokin's experts to the management of Bahrain Duty Free. This equips their staff with the expertise needed to offer informed guidance and advice to customers, ensuring a personalized and engaging shopping experience.

Commenting on the partnership, George Xia, Co-founder of Innokin said: "We are thrilled about our partnership with Bahrain Duty Free. This collaboration signifies not only our dedication to the growing Middle East market but also our commitment to fostering responsible practices in the industry. With our decade-plus experience and the shared values of both organizations, we are confident that this partnership will set new standards of excellence for vaping."

Bahrain Duty Free has gone the extra mile to showcase their confidence in Innokin's products. Starting in July 2023, they dedicated an entire display section to Innokin's products. The immediate success and positive customer response to this has highlighted the synergy between the two brands and potential for future expansion. The combination of Innokin's expertise and Bahrain Duty Free's market leadership is well placed to serve the evolving needs of discerning customers in the Middle East.

