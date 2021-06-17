Vapor IO to Enable 5G Services on Shared Infrastructure via Google Anthos and the Kinetic Grid

"As telcos virtualize their network functions while looking for more cost-effective and agile ways to deploy next generation wireless infrastructure, platforms like Google Cloud's Anthos become a key part of the equation," said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. "By delivering Anthos on Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid platform, communications service providers can deploy 5G RAN and MEC services in a multi-cloud, shared-infrastructure environment capable of delivering solutions that require ultra-low latencies."

Google Anthos on the Kinetic Grid

Google Anthos enables operators to run Kubernetes clusters anywhere, including on multiple clouds, on virtualized infrastructure, or on bare metal. Because Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid platform is neutral-host infrastructure, service providers have the choice of deploying Anthos on their own private servers or on servers owned by the public clouds or bare metal providers. The Kinetic Grid platform combines all of the economic benefits of shared infrastructure with the microsecond latencies required by 5G radio access networks.

By leveraging Google Anthos, operators can get a consistent managed Kubernetes experience across all of their environments as well as the flexibility of using their own servers or servers provided by third parties, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

"As connectivity at the network edge increases, businesses with edge presences can increasingly benefit from cloud capabilities and applications, delivered securely and with low latency on 5G and other networks," said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited to partner with Vapor IO to help communications service providers deliver cloud-native applications and capabilities to these customers, across multiple networks and infrastructure."

An Edge-to-Edge Platform for the Internet We Need

Tightly integrated with public and private first and last mile networks, the Kinetic Grid platform supports software-driven, real-time applications operating between locally distributed sites, capable of supporting sub-100 microsecond latencies required by 5G RAN and other services. Built as a platform for the deployment of public and private 5G, the Kinetic Grid also supports cloud providers, CDNs, IoT and immersive entertainment, and Industry 4.0 applications over shared infrastructure.

Built upon Vapor IO's award-winning Kinetic Edge® architecture, currently being deployed in 36 U.S. cities, the Kinetic Grid combines software-driven networking, colocation, interconnection, and intelligence into a comprehensive, carrier-neutral platform. Because of its platform-level integration, customers can certify once and deploy everywhere. No other platform delivers edge-to-edge consistency and pre-integration of services across multiple markets.

First Deployment in Las Vegas

Vapor IO has recently announced plans and partnerships to deliver Kinetic Grid infrastructure in Las Vegas to support a multi-party testbed for Open Grid services. As part of its efforts in Las Vegas, Vapor IO will also bring Google Anthos to the testbed environment and invite public and private 5G service providers to build upon the platform.

