VAPORESSO Marks 11th Anniversary, Advancing Tech Innovation and Strengthening Global Connections

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a global leader and pioneer in the vaping industry, has officially launched its 11th anniversary global campaign under the theme "Once Again, Beyond Ordinary". This milestone marks another important chapter in the brand's 11-year journey of technological innovation and global growth.

A Year of Strategic Progress and Breakthrough Innovations

Global creators visit VAPORESSO headquarters in Shenzhen Visitors engage with VAPORESSO AI interactive station

Over the past year, VAPORESSO has significantly strengthened its global brand presence, highlighted by the sponsorship partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The alliance bridges VAPORESSO's "MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY" brand philosophy with AFA's championship spirit. This shared drive to push boundaries is reflected in the continued evolution of VAPORESSO's product portfolio with a number of innovations.

The newly introduced XROS 6 features the innovative 60S Smart Prime and VENTURI airflow systems. The XROS PRO 2 takes design to the next level with its lightweight and premium magnesium-alloy body, while the XROS 5 and XROS 5 MINI incorporate COREX 3.0 technology to boost performance. The LUXE XR MAX 2 integrates a high-density battery into a compact chassis. Equipped with VAPORESSO Dual Mesh technology, VIBE SE and VIBE NANO models redefine the vaping experience.

Global Creators Visit VAPORESSO HQ in Shenzhen

For the anniversary campaign, VAPORESSO invited a group of global creator partners to China for an exclusive four-day visit, offering an unprecedented look behind the brand's manufacturing and tech ecosystem.

During their stay at VAPORESSO's headquarters in Shenzhen, creators took part in team activities and interactive experiences, such as blind flavor testing and discussions with R&D specialists on flavor development. They also met with product managers for the exchange of opinions on market trends, future product expectations and upcoming releases.

Moreover, the visit also featured another behind-the-scenes tour of VAPORESSO's manufacturing facilities, where the creators learned about production processes, quality management and innovation in manufacturing. The itinerary additionally included visits to Shenzhen landmarks to get a glimpse of the technology-driven environment and local culture of the city where VAPORESSO is based.

Bringing the Anniversary Experience to Global Markets via AI Tech

Meanwhile, VAPORESSO rolled out AI interactive installations at selected stores in key markets, including the UK, U.S., France, Indonesia, and the UAE to deliver an engaging and shareable offline brand experience.

Designed to transform the celebration into an experiential and shareable journey, the installations allowed visitors to engage in an immersive AI experience, where they could co-create personalized anniversary interface designs and claim custom VAPORESSO gifts.

Inviting Users to Share Their Own Stories

Additionally, as part of the anniversary celebration, VAPORESSO's official website and social media channels are inviting users to post their own breakthrough moments online for a chance to win limited-edition 11th-anniversary merchandise. Selected representative stories will be made into custom user story videos. VAPORESSO believes that real-life journeys have the power to make "MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY" more than a slogan but a shared expression shaped by users around the world.

As VAPORESSO enters its 12th year, the brand remains committed to advancing vaping technology through continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards and user-focused design. Together with its global community of adult smokers and partners, VAPORESSO will continue to MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY, explore new possibilities and shape the next chapter of its journey.

For more information about VAPORESSO, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/