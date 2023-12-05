VAPORESSO Unveils Global Carbon Neutral Program, Pioneering Environmental Sustainability in the Vaping Industry

News provided by

VAPORESSO

05 Dec, 2023, 06:26 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is set to launch a new program titled "2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral Program" ("the Program"). The Program, running from December 10, 2023, to July 2024, is designed to address the urgent issues of global warming and climate change while promoting sustainable development.

Continue Reading
image
image

As the world experiences rapid economic and technological growth, it also grapples with the negative impacts of this development, including ecological degradation, the greenhouse effect, and global warming. The challenge lies in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing carbon sinks.

In response to the challenge of carbon dioxide emissions reduction, VAPORESSO is introducing its first conceptual innovative product "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO, the first ocean-friendly product in vaping industry.

Design to promote a low carbon lifestyle, "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO takes a step further based on VAPORESSO's ECO NANO which is reusable, offering a sustainable alternative to disposable products. It can be recharged and refilled, reducing the user's cost by 60% per year and significantly reducing pollution.

While the "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO represents a significant stride for VAPORESSO in its pursuit of carbon reduction and environmental conservation. By utilizing PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) material sourced from recyclable marine plastic waste, "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO tackles "white pollution" caused by plastic packaging, thereby helping to protect the marine environment.

Meanwhile, VAPORESSO is dedicated to increasing carbon sinks and will launch initiatives to involve its users into a joint effort. A UN report states forests are crucial for carbon storage, but 420 million hectares were lost to deforestation from 1990-2020. VAPORESSO invites users to join in its initiatives of planting 6000 more trees in the coming months, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and add 66 tons of carbon to the Earth's carbon sink annually, thus reducing ecological damage and promoting global sustainability.

As part of the Program, VAPORESSO will launch several initiatives, including UNITE TO PLANT to provide users with an online interactive platform to experience the fun of low-carbon environmental protection and support tree-planting through quizzes. It also invites clients as Global Green Partners to join planting trees to promote the environmental development of the vaping industry. In collaboration with its stores worldwide, including those in the U.S., the UK, and France, etc., the brand has launched the STEP COUNT CHALLENGE to encourage users to adopt eco-friendly travel methods, especially walking. Users can participate in this challenge through various store locations to win incredible rewards from VAPORESSO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293053/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

VAPORESSO Unveils Global Carbon Neutral Program, Pioneering Environmental Sustainability in the Vaping Industry

VAPORESSO Unveils Global Carbon Neutral Program, Pioneering Environmental Sustainability in the Vaping Industry

VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is set to launch a new program titled "2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral...
VAPORESSO COSS triomphe aux Golden Leaf Awards en remportant le prix de l'innovation

VAPORESSO COSS triomphe aux Golden Leaf Awards en remportant le prix de l'innovation

VAPORESSO COSS, le produit révolutionnaire de VAPORESSO, une marque leader du secteur du vapotage, a été récompensé par le prestigieux Golden Leaf...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.