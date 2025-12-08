Vapotherm and Flight Medical Announce Partnership to Bring the VentO2ux™ Ventilator to US Hospitals

New ventilator solution combines critical care performance with portable, easy-to-use design ideal for the Emergency Department

EXETER, N.H., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapotherm, Inc., a leader in advanced respiratory support technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Flight Medical Innovations Ltd. to bring the newly cleared VentO2ux™ ventilator to customers in the Unites States. The collaboration expands Vapotherm's portfolio beyond high velocity therapy devices to a broader platform of respiratory support solutions spanning the continuum of care.

The VentO2ux ventilator is designed to support critically ill respiratory patients across care settings while delivering the modalities and reliability clinicians expect from an advanced ventilator. Its compact footprint, lightweight design, and advanced monitoring capabilities are engineered to combine full-featured performance with the ease of use and mobility that are critical in fast-paced Emergency Departments.

"Clinicians tell us every day that they need tools that are simple to use, reliable, and focused on patient comfort." said Jessica Whittle, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Vapotherm. "By adding VentO2ux to our product line, we are extending Vapotherm's legacy of patient comfort focused respiratory support into full-featured mechanical ventilation, providing an Emergency Department–ready ventilator that is intuitive to use, highly portable, and aligned with the realities of crowded, high-acuity settings."

"At Flight Medical, our mission has always been to deliver the highest quality ventilation product wherever patients need it. Partnering with Vapotherm allows us to bring the VentO2ux platform to more hospitals throughout the U.S. looking for ventilators that combine robust clinical performance with simplicity and portability," said Amir Kleinstern, Chief Executive Officer of Flight Medical Innovations Ltd.

The Vapotherm–Flight Medical partnership aims to help hospitals reduce risk and optimize outcomes by offering versatile technologies that simplify care pathways and maintain a strong focus on patient comfort.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., based in Exeter, New Hampshire, develops and commercializes advanced respiratory technologies focused on patient comfort for patients with acute and chronic breathing disorders. Its proprietary high velocity therapy platform provides mask-free respiratory support and has been used to treat millions of patients worldwide. By combining engineering innovation with robust clinical evidence and a patient-centered design philosophy, Vapotherm works with clinicians to improve outcomes and the care experience across Emergency, ICU, and other hospital settings.

About Flight Medical Innovations Ltd.

Flight Medical Innovations Ltd. is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-end, versatile ventilators. Founded in 1996, Flight Medical's ventilator platforms—including the VentO2ux series—are designed to deliver highest quality performance across hospital, transport, home care, and long-term care settings, with a strong focus on reliability, ease of use, and patient safety.

Medical Affairs Contact:

Jessica Whittle, MD PhD

Chief Medical Officer | VP Clinical Research | Vapotherm, Inc.

100 Domain Drive, Exeter, NH 03833

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vapotherm, Inc.