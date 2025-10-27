Vapotherm HVT® 2.0 Earns DoD Authority to Operate Certification, Advancing Secure Respiratory Support for Military and VA Hospitals

EXETER, N.H., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapotherm, Inc., a global leader in mask-free noninvasive respiratory support, announced its HVT® 2.0 system has received Authority to Operate (ATO) certification under the Department of Defense's (DoD) Risk Management Framework (RMF). HVT 2.0 is uniquely positioned to deliver its high velocity therapy, and continues to lead the way with its recent approval for use across DoD hospitals and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers in the class of stand-alone high flow oxygen systems. This certification ensures compliance with the highest cybersecurity and operational standards. "Our ATO-certified HVT 2.0 reflects our commitment to both clinical excellence and data security," said Soundharya Nagasubramanian, VP Digital and Connectivity for Vapotherm. "This certification allows military and VA hospitals to integrate HVT 2.0 confidently, knowing it meets stringent federal cybersecurity requirements while continuing to deliver advanced respiratory therapy."

The certification ensures enhanced cybersecurity to protect patient data, faster installation with seamless integration into DoD and VA networks, and continued delivery of trusted, mask-free high velocity therapy for patients in respiratory distress.

By securing this certification, Vapotherm strengthens its ability to support clinicians caring for service members, veterans, and their families with both cutting-edge therapy and world class medical device security. For more information about Vapotherm's ATO-certified HVT 2.0, please visit www.vapotherm.com.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (Exeter, N.H.) is dedicated to improving respiratory care through innovation and clinical excellence. Its proprietary high velocity therapy provides mask-free noninvasive respiratory support for acute and chronic care patients. Vapotherm technologies have treated more than 4.5 million patients worldwide. By combining advanced engineering, clinical research, and patient-centered design, Vapotherm empowers providers to deliver superior patient outcomes while enhancing the care experience.

