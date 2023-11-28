Vapotherm Educates over 8,000 Clinicians in Respiratory Care Month

EXETER, N.H., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress is excited to announce the participation of over 8,000 clinicians in interactive, digital based, evidence based education focused on a variety of respiratory clinical topics. The education was free to clincians in celebration of Respiratory Care Week, and continued through the month of October culminating in the American Association for Respiratory Care Congress 5-8 November.

Dr. Jessica Whittle, Chief Medical Officer at Vapotherm, shared her enthusiasm: "About 7,000 clinicians initially registered for our educational programs, and we are thrilled that even more participated as the value became more well-known. Vapotherm is committed to partnering with clinicans to provide the highest level of patient care. High-quality, readily accessible, clinical education is crucial to that mission."

Joe Army, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized his excitement: "The power of our educational platform is tremendous: our devices are in over 2,400 hospitals in the U.S., and we have over 50,000 clinicians in our Vapotherm Academy. We take immense pride in leading the respiratory industry in both innovation and education."

Dr. Whittle and Joe Army were both present at the American Association for Respiratory Care Congress to celebrate this accomplishment and educate about the HVT 2.0 system.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 4.1 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive respiratory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The HVT 2.0 and Precision Flow systems' mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Investor Contact:
John Landry, SVP and CFO

http://investors.vapotherm.com/

SOURCE Vapotherm, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

