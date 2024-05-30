VARC Solutions Acquired by COO Brad White, New Owner of Premier Bookkeeping & Consulting Firm

News provided by

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

May 30, 2024, 14:08 ET

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

HOUSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VARC Solutions has officially been acquired by a member of its senior leadership team, Brad White. White has served as VARC's Chief People and Operating Officer since 2019. He will now serve as the firm's Owner and CEO. 

For 25 years, VARC Solutions has been a premier bookkeeping and consulting company for small businesses in Texas. The firm is located in Friendswood, TX, a suburb of Houston.

Continue Reading
Varc Solutions new CEO, Brad White and Business Advisor & Consultant, Robin Hall.
Varc Solutions new CEO, Brad White and Business Advisor & Consultant, Robin Hall.

Robin Hall, founder and former owner of VARC, said the decision to hand the reins over to Mr. White came easily for her due to his significant contributions to the business and its clientele. 

"Brad has been integral to our growth. I'm confident that he will continue to build on the company's legacy. VARC is in good hands," Hall stated. 

The transaction was facilitated by advisors Jackson Payne and Coleman Payne of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, completing the deal in a remarkably efficient 65 days.

"We never would have gotten this deal done without the expertise of Jackson and Coleman," said Brad White

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to have facilitated this transaction and looks forward to seeing VARC Solutions continue to thrive under Mr. White's leadership. 

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Also from this source

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Successful Acquisition of Admar Diagnostic Instruments, Inc. by Pilar Capital

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Successful Acquisition of Admar Diagnostic Instruments, Inc. by Pilar Capital

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Admar Diagnostic Instruments, Inc., also known as Admar Neuro, by...
Viking M&A Facilitates and Announces Acquisition of Premier Maritime Training School

Viking M&A Facilitates and Announces Acquisition of Premier Maritime Training School

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Sea School, a premier maritime training institution, by Mason...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics