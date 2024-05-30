VARC Solutions Acquired by COO Brad White, New Owner of Premier Bookkeeping & Consulting Firm

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

HOUSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VARC Solutions has officially been acquired by a member of its senior leadership team, Brad White. White has served as VARC's Chief People and Operating Officer since 2019. He will now serve as the firm's Owner and CEO.

For 25 years, VARC Solutions has been a premier bookkeeping and consulting company for small businesses in Texas. The firm is located in Friendswood, TX, a suburb of Houston.

Varc Solutions new CEO, Brad White and Business Advisor & Consultant, Robin Hall.

Robin Hall, founder and former owner of VARC, said the decision to hand the reins over to Mr. White came easily for her due to his significant contributions to the business and its clientele.

"Brad has been integral to our growth. I'm confident that he will continue to build on the company's legacy. VARC is in good hands," Hall stated.

The transaction was facilitated by advisors Jackson Payne and Coleman Payne of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, completing the deal in a remarkably efficient 65 days.

"We never would have gotten this deal done without the expertise of Jackson and Coleman," said Brad White.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to have facilitated this transaction and looks forward to seeing VARC Solutions continue to thrive under Mr. White's leadership.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

