Varda Space Industries Successfully Reenters W-6, Validating Autonomous Navigation and Advanced Thermal Protection Systems

The reentry capsule carried payloads from NASA and other government partners to advance autonomous hypersonic navigation and next-generation thermal protection systems.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varda Space Industries, the leader in orbital pharmaceutical processing and hypersonic reentry, announced the successful reentry of its W-6 capsule. The capsule landed safely within the designated recovery zone at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia, operated by Southern Launch, marking the company's second reentry of 2026.

Similar to Varda's previous missions with Department of War payloads, the W-6 mission was funded through the Prometheus program, a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and commercial space entities, which is addressing a national security need to accelerate novel science and technology experiments in the extreme hypersonic reentry environment through a low-cost, high-cadence flight testbed.

The W-6 mission had three key highlights:

Demonstration of Autonomous Hypersonic Navigation: W-6 carried an onboard autonomous navigation payload that used imagery of resident space objects, such as stars and low Earth orbit satellites, to determine the vehicle's position during hypersonic reentry, a capability of growing importance to both commercial and national security missions.

Advancing Thermal Protection Systems for Future Hypersonic Platforms: The reentry capsule was equipped with a nose tile developed by Sandia National Laboratory. The nose tile is embedded with small sensors that recorded the temperatures of the reentry environment in order to compare real-world data with high-fidelity performance data for a computer model's prediction. The real-world hypersonic heating conditions experienced during reentry are impossible to replicate on the ground and the W-6 capsule's data will help researchers tune their model to design heatshields a vehicle should use in the future.

NASA Tiles Provided New Thermal Protection System Dataset: Two instrumented shoulder tiles on the W-6 heatshield collected in-flight thermal and performance data for researchers at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. These tiles were produced using an alternative production technique. This flight test will provide NASA with a new dataset to inform the development of future thermal protection systems.

Like all W-series capsules, the W-6 heatshield was manufactured at Varda's El Segundo headquarters using C-PICA (Conformal Phenolic Impregnated Carbon Ablator), an ablative material originally developed at NASA's Ames Research Center and commercialized with support from NASA's Tipping Point award.

"Every reentry builds on the last. W-6 is another demonstration that frequent, low-cost, reliable return is easily accessible," said Dave McFarland, Vice President of Hypersonic Test and Targets at Varda. "The data our partners are taking home from this mission would have taken years to collect through traditional testing methods."

W-6 continues Varda's mission to design, build, and return reentry vehicles that expand commercial and government activity in low Earth orbit. As the company increases mission cadence in 2026 and beyond, Varda is scaling both vehicle production and flight testing to serve a growing range of customers.

About Varda

Varda Space Industries is building the infrastructure for a thriving orbital economy, from in-orbit pharmaceutical processing to reliable and economical hypersonic reentry capsules. The company operates out of El Segundo, California with office and industrial production space and has office space in Washington, D.C. and Huntsville, Alabama. Follow Varda on X (@vardaspace), Instagram (@vardaspaceindustries), and LinkedIn.

Alex Pearlman, Head of Communications and Marketing: [email protected]

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development.

For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited. AFRL Public Affairs release approval # AFRL-2026-2368.

SOURCE Varda Space Industries Inc.