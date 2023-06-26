Variable Frequency Drives Market size is set to grow by USD 7,124.1 million from 2022 to 2027; the presence of regulations that mandate the use of variable frequency to boost the market - Technavio

26 Jun, 2023, 23:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global variable frequency drives market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,124.1 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the market growth.
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Variable Frequency Drives Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive and others), type (low voltage drives and medium voltage drives), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the food and beverage segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. Food manufacturers use energy-efficient equipment to compete in a highly fragmented global food and beverage industry. Furthermore, variable frequency drives are aiding food and beverage manufacturers not only in fulfilling the sanitary regulatory requirements but also ensuring an energy-efficient solution for food processing. This is expected to augment the demand for variable frequency drives in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global variable frequency drives market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global variable frequency drives market.
- APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the global market growth. The focus on food safety and inspection systems has started increasing in the region. Furthermore, various small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have also started adopting automated material handling and packaging systems to compete with global vendors. Rising demand for food and beverages, growing population, and increasing disposable income significantly drive the growth of the industry in APAC.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Variable Frequency Drives Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The presence of regulations that mandate the use of variable frequency drives in industries is driving the growth of the variable frequency drives market. The change in motor regulation requires industrial operators to shift toward more energy-efficient motors. The shift toward the use of more energy-efficient motors has increased the overall CAPEX for the industrial end-users. The regulation on energy efficiency for motors mandates the use of variable frequency drives with industrial motors. Therefore, with the changing government regulation on motor efficiency, the demand for variable frequency drives is fueling market growth even during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Technological advances are an emerging trend shaping the Variable Frequency Drives Market growth during the forecast period. Conventional variable frequency drives use Active Front End (AFE) rectifiers and multi-purpose transformers to mitigate harmonics. Such additional equipment helps in mitigating harmonics during operations. It also includes downsides such as an increase in wiring requirement, space requirement, and high cost. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The lack of stability in crude oil prices and stagnant growth of the mining industry will challenge the variable frequency drives market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the global variable frequency drives market. The price of crude oil influences the price of its by-products such as gasoline and lubricants. Most companies are taking slow steps in investing in big projects and waiting for oil prices to stabilize fully.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021,) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Variable Frequency Drives Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the variable frequency drives market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the variable frequency drives market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the variable frequency drives market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of variable frequency drives market vendors
|
Variable Frequency Drives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 7,124.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.16
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Danaher Corp., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article