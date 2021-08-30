Variety is the Spice of Life: 6 in 10 Americans Feel Happier When Adding Variety to Their Daily Routine

The study of 2,000 Americans found that since the onset of the pandemic, people have been eager to switch up their routines, with 6 in 10 feeling the urge to try something outside their comfort zone. More than 80% have had success adding variety to their daily routines and say they look for novelty in food and beverage (67%); TV shows, music, and movies (64%); books and magazines (38%), and more. Sixty percent of respondents said that trying something new made them feel happier, while 53% said they felt more creative, 52% were more energized and 51% were more content with themselves.

The research also revealed:

2 in 3 (67%) have seen positive changes in other areas of their life after trying something new.

63% of people have ended up loving the new thing they tried after years of avoiding it.

68% of people see the post-pandemic world as an invitation to plan for more variety in their lives.

50% said they feel bored without having some variety.

These findings are consistent with recent research from New York University and the University of Miami that found having new, diverse experiences — even small ones – is linked to positive emotions and enhanced happiness2.

"We learned that people are inherently curious and that changing things up even in simple, everyday routines can keep things feeling fresh and exciting," said Suzanne Ginestro, CMO of Califia Farms. "For the two thirds of Americans who like variety in food and beverages, we offer a range of great-tasting dairy-free milks, creamers and coffees made with an array of plant-based ingredients like almonds, oats and coconuts."

Ginestro continued, "At Califia Farms, we invite everyone to experiment, dabble, and explore with various plant-based options – whether you're adding Unsweetened Almondmilk to a smoothie, foaming our Oat Barista Blend for your morning latte, or indulging in a rich dessert made with our Toasted Coconut Almondmilk. Whatever your preference, one thing is true: variety is the spice of life."

Dairy-Free Cooking with Carla Hall

To support the brand's new Calilujah! advertising campaign, Califia Farms is partnering with celebrity chef, author and television host Carla Hall to highlight delicious ways to use the variety of Califia Farms plant-based beverages. Through recipes, recipe videos and cooking tips, Carla shares ideas for how to incorporate the breadth of Califia Farms dairy-free offerings during everyday occasions.

"I like to keep things fresh and new in the kitchen, which is why having a variety of ingredients to choose from when developing recipes is so important for keeping me inspired and feeling creative in the kitchen," said chef Carla Hall. "I'm excited to be partnering with Califia Farms because they have so many dairy-free, plant-based options – there's something for everyone to experiment with and explore every day no matter what kind of diet you follow."

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Inspired by the bounty of California, Califia Farms is on a mission to nourish the world with the wisdom of a plant-based lifestyle. The company creates innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go plant-based and dairy-free, without compromise. Califia Farms is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S., as well as the #1 plant-based dairy alternative brand in the natural channel. Its Bakersfield, Calif. manufacturing plant is powered by renewable energy and re-purposes more than 90% of its post-production byproduct.

