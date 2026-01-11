VARON Introduces VP-8 Lite: Portable, Reliable Oxygen Support to Start 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 begins, many people are setting goals to live healthier, stay active, and take control of their well-being. For those who rely on supplemental oxygen, maintaining optimal respiratory health is a key part of achieving these resolutions. VARON is supporting these efforts with the launch of the VP-8 Lite Portable Oxygen Concentrator —a lightweight, reliable, and portable device designed to deliver convenient oxygen support wherever life takes you.

Customer-Driven Design: A Lightweight, Accessible Oxygen Solution for Everyday Use

VARON developed the VP-8 Lite based on clear customer feedback: users wanted a portable lightweight oxygen concentrator that supports daily activity, travel, and an active lifestyle, while remaining easy to use and more affordable. This demand builds on the strong foundation established by the VP-8G, one of VARON's most advanced portable oxygen concentrators, which has earned a solid reputation for reliable performance and high oxygen output.

With the VP-8 Lite, VARON expands its portable oxygen concentrator lineup by introducing a more budget-friendly option designed for users with moderate oxygen needs. While the VP-8G remains the preferred choice for individuals requiring higher oxygen concentration and maximum output, the VP-8 Lite focuses on portability, extended battery life, and everyday convenience—making reliable oxygen therapy more accessible to a broader group of users.

According to VARON's CEO, "The VP-8G has been widely recognized for meeting higher oxygen demands. With VP-8 Lite, we are responding to customers who want the same portability and reliability in a more affordable solution tailored to moderate oxygen needs."

Simple, Reliable Oxygen Support On the Go

The VP-8 Lite oxygen concentrator is designed to help users maintain healthy oxygen levels throughout the day. Its compact design, long battery life, and quiet operation make it easy to incorporate into daily routines, whether at home, commuting, or traveling. By making oxygen therapy more accessible and convenient, the VP-8 Lite enables users to focus on their well-being and quality of life.

The device also features intelligent pulse flow technology, providing oxygen safely and efficiently based on individual needs. While the technology is advanced, the experience for users is simple: consistent, reliable oxygen support wherever it is needed.

Beginning 2026 with Practical Oxygen Support

The arrival of the VP-8 Lite gives individuals a new option for managing oxygen therapy as they step into 2026. Designed for everyday use and mobility, the device supports users who want to stay engaged in daily routines, travel plans, and personal goals without added complexity.

By offering a portable, lightweight oxygen concentrator suited for moderate oxygen needs, VARON continues to expand access to oxygen therapy that fits real-world lifestyles. The VP-8 Lite reflects a focus on usability, reliability, and long-term comfort—helping users start the year with an oxygen solution that adapts to their lives, rather than the other way around.

About VARON

VARON designs and supplies oxygen concentrators for home and portable use, serving customers in markets worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of oxygen therapy needs, offering multiple device options to support different usage scenarios and mobility requirements.

Through ongoing product development and a focus on dependable performance, VARON provides oxygen therapy solutions intended for consistent, everyday use across a variety of lifestyles.

