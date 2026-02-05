VARON Marks Valentine's Day With Health-Focused Savings That Put Care First

Love looks like care. This Valentine's Day, VARON invites families to show love in a way that helps loved ones breathe easier—at home and on the go.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VARON , a trusted provider of respiratory care solutions, today announced its Valentine's Day Sale, a limited-time event designed to celebrate love through meaningful, health-forward gifts. Centered on comfort, mobility, and peace of mind, the event offers thoughtful savings across VARON's lineup of portable oxygen concentrator and home oxygen concentrator options without losing sight of what matters most: care that supports daily breathing needs.

"Love looks like care," said VARON CEO. "For many people, that means choosing products that help loved ones stay active, comfortable, and confident. This Valentine's Day, we're making it easier to give a gift that truly supports well-being."

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a gift that reflects lasting care, not just a single moment.

Valentine's Day: Where Love, Care, and Health Meet

Valentine's Day is often about romance, but at its heart, it's about care. For many people, love shows up in quieter ways—checking in, offering support, and making daily life a little easier. Health-focused gifts, such as a reliable home oxygen concentrator or a lightweight oxygen concentrator, can be a powerful expression of that care, supporting comfort and independence long after the holiday has passed.

VARON's Valentine's Day event is designed around this idea: that caring for someone's breathing is caring for their quality of life.

Valentine's Day Offers Designed to Support Everyday Breathing

To make essential respiratory care more accessible, VARON is offering holiday pricing across its official store. All discounts are automatically applied at checkout for a simple, stress-free experience.

18% Sitewide Discount across the entire VARON range

across the entire VARON range Free $30 VARON Gift Card with any machine purchase

with any machine purchase Up to 40% Off Featured Products, available for a limited time

These offers are intended to help families invest in dependable oxygen support while managing healthcare costs.

Explore Valentine's Day savings created to support long-term respiratory care.

Featured Portable and Home Oxygen Solutions

VARON's featured Valentine's Day products focus on reliability, comfort, and ease of use—key considerations when selecting a portable oxygen concentrator or home oxygen concentrator.

VP-8 Lite Portable Oxygen Concentrator

A compact, lightweight oxygen concentrator with adjustable pulse flow and dual oxygen delivery modes, designed to support consistent oxygen needs during daily activities.

A compact, lightweight oxygen concentrator with adjustable pulse flow and dual oxygen delivery modes, designed to support consistent oxygen needs during daily activities. VP-6 Continuous Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Provides adjustable continuous flow oxygen with a built-in nebulizer function, supporting dependable care at home or while staying active.

Provides adjustable continuous flow oxygen with a built-in nebulizer function, supporting dependable care at home or while staying active. VP-8G Ultra Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Ultra-lightweight and easy to operate, offering multiple pulse flow settings and a large replaceable battery for flexible, everyday use.

Ultra-lightweight and easy to operate, offering multiple pulse flow settings and a large replaceable battery for flexible, everyday use. VH-2 Pro Home Oxygen Concentrator

Designed for home comfort with adjustable continuous flow, nebulization support, and an intuitive LED control panel.

Designed for home comfort with adjustable continuous flow, nebulization support, and an intuitive LED control panel. Serene 3 and Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrators

Medical-grade oxygen purity, quiet operation, and smooth mobility for consistent home-based respiratory support.

Bundle Options for Extended Confidence and Support

For individuals who need longer run times or added flexibility, VARON's Valentine's Day bundles pair oxygen concentrators with extra batteries and essential accessories. These thoughtfully assembled packages support extended use throughout the day, making them ideal for active routines or families seeking dependable travel oxygen concentrators for everyday outings.

Each bundle is designed to reduce interruptions and provide confidence wherever life happens.

Choose a bundle that keeps care going longer, without added complexity.

Why Families Trust the VARON Official Store

Shopping directly from VARON ensures peace of mind at every step. Customers benefit from high-quality products, competitive pricing, and dependable after-sales support. Every purchase includes official warranty coverage, fast U.S. shipping, flexible payment options, and access to dedicated customer care.

Valentine's Day pricing is also protected by a 30-day price guarantee, reinforcing VARON's commitment to transparency and trust.

A Valentine's Gift That Gives Back

As part of the Valentine's Day event, customers will receive a redeemable VARON gift card with qualifying purchases, usable for accessories or future needs. VARON also invites customers to share their experiences through reviews or social posts, rewarding participation with additional store credits through its customer rewards program.

It's VARON's way of celebrating the community built around better breathing and shared care.

Share your story and help others discover breathing support that truly matters.

About VARON

VARON is dedicated to improving everyday respiratory care through thoughtfully designed portable oxygen concentrator and home oxygen concentrator solutions. With a focus on comfort, reliability, and user-centered design, VARON supports individuals and families seeking better breathing and greater independence—today and for the long term.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.varoninc.com

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator