"Varsity Blues" Family Wins Significant Procedural Decision Against Netflix in Defamation Case

Mr. Wilson's Complaint filed against Netflix on July 6, 2021, argues that Netflix film features a false, highly misleading, and defamatory portrayal of the allegations and evidence against Mr. Wilson, which is neither an accurate nor fair report of the criminal proceedings against him. The Complaint further alleges that through suggestions of fact and innuendo, Netflix gave viewers the false and defamatory impression that the Wilsons engaged in substantially similar illegal conduct as the other parents and families included in the film, and that "No individual, including a defendant awaiting trial in a criminal case, is required to sit by and permit the unlawful and unfair destruction of their reputation by a global media outlet."

Publicly available exculpatory information that the Wilsons provided to Netflix in advance of the airing includes the fact that Wilson's son was a starter on multiple highly nationally ranked high school and club teams and was approached by more than one Division I college water polo and swimming teams to possibly join their programs. Furthermore, the information featured in the film is edited in such a way to create an erroneous impression that Johnny Wilson, a talented water polo player who was part of the United States Olympic development program, gained admission to USC by pretending to be a water polo player.

Other advance information supplied to Netflix in advance of the airing of the film were the results of extensive polygraph testing conducted by highly respected and experienced professionals, which proved that Wilson did not bribe or direct anyone else to bribe any college official to violate their college admissions policies, nor did he know Singer's college application process was illegal. Netflix knowingly ignored these facts and instead produced false, highly misleading, and actionable content, so the fair report privilege does not protect it because it is not accurate or fair.

The case, Civil Action No.1:21-CV-10894-MLW, is being handled by Todd & Weld LLP.

SOURCE Todd & Weld LLP

