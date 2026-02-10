Varsity Spirit Celebrates Inaugural National School Spirit Championships Winners

The national championships featured the best cheer, dance, and band programs while celebrating school spirit and community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and yearbook, today announced results from the first-ever Division I and Division II National School Spirit Championships (NSSC), home of the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, UDA National Dance Team Championship and the Varsity Performing Arts National School Band Championship. The two-weekend event ended on Sunday, February 8 and united high school cheer, dance, and band programs from across the nation to celebrate athleticism, creativity, and school spirit on a shared national stage.

The National School Spirit Champions were crowned at the event's conclusion, recognizing schools that exemplified excellence and school pride throughout the weekend. Thompson High School was named the Division I National School Spirit Champion, while Bishop Amat High School earned Division II honors. Champions were determined by points accumulated through participation in their respective divisions, celebrating a unified display of cheer, dance, and band spirit. The events included more than 38,000 athletes and 2,200 teams across 40 states across two weekends.

Additional highlights of the event included Varsity Yearbook's second annual Press Pass Academy, a hands-on student journalism experience offered exclusively during NSSC. More than 100 students gained real world experience in reporting, photography, and storytelling as they covered their school's spirit programs throughout the weekend. The event also marked the first year of the National School Band Championship, which was celebrated with a special appearance by the Banana Band, the official pep band of the Savannah Bananas, as they joined the event to support band members and help commemorate the inaugural championship.

"We were proud to celebrate the incredible students who competed at the Inaugural National School Spirit Championships," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "For the first time, high school cheer, dance, and band teams came together under one roof, creating a unified experience that elevated school spirit and created lasting memories. The dedication, passion, and pride on display throughout the weekend made this event a true celebration of excellence. Congratulations to all of the champions and participants who carry this spirit back to their schools and communities."

Other highlighted results included:

Division II (1-1,399 students)

National School Spirit Champion – High School: Bishop Amat High School

National School Spirit Champion – Junior High: Station Camp Middle School

Spirit Program Game Day Live (Cheer/ Dance/ Band): Bishop Amat High School

Large Varsity Coed Division II: Brother Martin High School

Large Varsity Division II: Teurlings Catholic High School

Medium Varsity Division II: Cooper High School

Small Varsity Coed Division II: Archbishop Shaw High School

Small Varsity Division II: Pulaski County High School

Super Varsity Division II: St Joseph's Academy

Large Varsity Division II - Hip Hop: Miami Arts Studio 6-12

Large Varsity Division II - Jazz: St Thomas More Catholic School

Large Varsity Division II - Pom: St Thomas More Catholic School

Small Varsity Division II - Hip Hop: Teurlings Catholic High School

Small Varsity Division II - Jazz: St Brendan High School

Small Varsity Division II - Pom: Academy of the Holy Angels

Pep Band Varsity: New Hope High School

Division I (1,400+ students)

National School Spirit Champion – High School: Thompson High School

National School Spirit Champion – Junior High: Thompson Middle School

Spirit Program Game Day Live (Cheer/ Dance/ Band): Thompson High School

Large Varsity Coed Division I: Tahquitz High School

Large Varsity Division I: Live Oak High School

Medium Varsity Division I: Oak Ridge High School

Small Varsity Coed Division I: Strawberry Crest High School

Small Varsity Division I: Owasso High School

Super Varsity Division I: Hewitt-Trussville High School

Large Varsity Division I - Hip Hop: Mason High School

Large Varsity Division I - Jazz: Coral Reef High School

Large Varsity Division I - Pom: Millard North High School

Small Varsity Division I - Hip Hop: Francis Howell High School

Small Varsity Division I - Jazz: Highland High School

Small Varsity Division I - Pom: Highland High School

Pep Band Varsity: Thompson High School

The Varsity TV results page now features every winner from both weekends of competition.

The National School Spirit Championships were available to watch live via Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. The cheer and dance championships have been featured on ESPN since 1983 and are now broadcast to hundreds of millions of homes. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World® Resort in 1995 and has created unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.

The championship events will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2026 and viewers can check their local listings for airtimes.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience through sports and spirit. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings. To learn more, visit varsitybrands.com.

