NCA ALL-STAR NATIONALS CROWNS NEW CHAMPIONS IN HOUSTON AT ONE OF THE SEASON'S PREMIERE EVENTS

The 2026 championship weekend, hosted by Varsity Spirit, brought 80,000 people to downtown Houston to celebrate all star cheerleading

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands – is pleased to announce the results of the 2026 NCA All Star National Championship. The event took place February 27 to March 1, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

The NCA All Star National Championship, produced by NCA, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2025-2026 competition season with more than 45,000 spectators, 32,000 athletes/coaches and over 1,500 teams.

"Every year we see the athletes at the NCA All Star National Championship raise the standard for our sport and bring so many familiar faces and new fans," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Houston did an incredible job of welcoming us and we're excited to share everything we love most about our sport with a new community that supported everyone competing from the moment they arrived all the way to the end of the competition. No matter the results this weekend, I want to recognize every athlete who competed as well as their coaches, families and friends who made this an unforgettable experience."

To kick off the championship weekend, NCA All Star hosted the third Pro Cheer League match of the season. As part of the match pre-show, Senior Level 6 teams performed highlights from their upcoming routines for the weekend. Performance order was determined by their current Varsity Cheer League 6 rankings, giving the audience an in-depth look at how League 6 teams are performing this season. NCA also presented the 2026 "Go Be Great" award to the Hot Shots All Stars Dream Team, from Rome, Georgia, who integrated intentional service and reflection initiatives into their team to build stronger leaders and teammates. Guided by companionship, humility, and co-development, the team also raised more than $20,000 for Stars of Rome 2026 and served over 150 special needs families, logging more than 400 volunteer hours while creating lasting community impact.

The NCA All Star National Championship was created in 1995 to offer the first-ever standalone all star event where cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. More information about the All-tar National Championship is available at Varsity.com . Varsity Spirit also live-streamed the championship on Varsity TV , a site dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. This includes videos of the routines and full results listings from the event.

Select Paid Bid Winners to the USASF Cheerleading Worlds include: CheerForce San Diego Lady A L7 International Open El Cajon, CA Prodigy All Stars Twilight L6 U18 Coed - NT Houston, TX Cheer Athletics Wildcats L6 International Open Coed Large Plano, TX Famous Superstars Gold L6 Limited Coed Small Charleston, WV Top Gun All Stars Revelation L6 Senior Small Ocoee, FL Platinum Athletics PAC5 L6 Limited Small Wantagh, NY The CA All Stars San Marcos Lady Bullets L6 Senior XSmall San Marcos, CA East Celebrity Elite FAME L6 Senior Coed XSmall Oakdale, CT The Stingray Allstars - Shadow L6 Senior Coed Medium Marietta, GA Central Jersey All Stars - Bombshells L6 Senior Large Kenilworth, NJ

