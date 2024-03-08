VARSITY SPIRIT CROWNED CHAMPIONS IN DALLAS AS NCA ALL-STAR NATIONALS BROKE RECORDS

The 2024 championship event was the largest ever produced and included special performances, outstanding achievement awards and the debut of Varsity Beauty

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands – is pleased to announce that the 2024 NCA All-Star National Championship took place on March 1-3, 2024, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

The NCA All-Star National Championship, produced by NCA, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2023-2024 competition season with more than 100,000 spectators, 28,000 athletes and over 1,500 teams, making this event the largest national cheerleading event Varsity Spirit has ever produced. This year's event also featured an experiential pop-up to celebrate the launch of Varsity Beauty . Competition goers were able to try the new beauty products firsthand and take memorable photos with larger-than-life replicas of the Varsity Beauty line. Varsity Beauty can be purchased online at Varsity SHOP and at future Varsity Spirit competitions.

"For all star cheer athletes, the NCA All-Star National Championship is a dream stage," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Our mission is to create a world-class sporting event that celebrates these talented, dedicated athletes and gives them a competition where they can foster memories with their teams and families."

To kick off the championship weekend, NCA All-Star hosted "Battle in the Arena" and produced The League Live Show, giving the audience an in-depth look at how League 6 teams are doing this season by scoring their point totals and where they rank on The League leaderboard. For the first time, CheerABILITIES teams competed during "Battle in the Arena" where they showcased teamwork and exceptional performances in one of three divisions – Exhibition, Novice and Elite. NCA also presented the "Go Be Great" award to Hagerstown Legacy Elite from Hagerstown, Maryland for their work with local nonprofits and churches to help provide packed lunches and toiletries for those in need. The "Heart of a Tiger" award was awarded to Sharon Myrick from the Maryland Twisters for her advocacy in advancing the CheerABILITIES community.

The NCA All-Star National Championship was the first of its kind in 1995, created to provide a standalone all star event in which cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. For more information about the NCA All-Star National Championship, please visit Varsity.com . Varsity Spirit also live-streamed the championship on Varsity TV , a site dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV .

Select Paid USASF Worlds Bid Winners include:

• A-List Athletics - Glamour Girls L6 U18 NT Warwick, RI • Cheer Athletics - Swooshcats L6 International Open Coed Small Plano, TX • Cheer St. Louis - Archangels L6 Limited Coed Small Saint Peters, MO • Cheers & More - Lady Respect L6 Limited Small Edmond, OK • Elite Cheer - Stars L6 Limited Xsmall Omaha, NE • Raglan Coast Cheer - Steel 6 L6 Limited Coed XSmall Saint George, UT • The California All Stars - Vixens L6 Senior XSmall Mesa, AZ • The California All Stars - Black Ops L6 Senior Coed Medium Livermore, CA • The Stingray Allstars - Peach L6 Senior Medium Marietta, GA • World Cup - Shooting Stars L6 Senior Large Freehold, NJ

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.com.

