VARSITY SPIRIT REVEALS NEW YEARBOOK DIVISION

Varsity Yearbook becomes the newest division of Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and now yearbook – is excited to unveil Varsity Yearbook, the company's new yearbook division.

Varsity Yearbook's debut follows Varsity Brands' sale of the Herff Jones graduation business to Atlas Holdings in October. Varsity Brands retained its award-winning yearbook business and positioned it within Varsity Spirit's operating segment. Varsity Yearbook is now the official yearbook segment of Varsity Spirit, one of two divisions in Varsity Brands.

"Varsity Spirit is the leader in school spirit, and by integrating the yearbook business, we're able to further our mission of elevating the student experience by capturing the memories students are making each year," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "We chose the iconic V logo that's become synonymous with Varsity Spirit for Varsity Yearbook because nothing captures school spirit and excitement quite like a yearbook."

Varsity Yearbook intends to uphold the tradition of the yearbook business' commitment to excellence of quality since 1963 while exploring unique ways to celebrate students and their experiences.

"We couldn't be more excited to showcase school pride in new ways," said Seely. "We are looking forward to everything that's to come as a result of this transition."

The Varsity Yearbook brand will be rolling out throughout the spring and summer of 2024. For more information and updates on Varsity Yearbook, visit wwww.Varsity.com/yearbook or YearbookDiscoveries.com and follow Varsity Spirit on social media at @VarsitySpirit.

About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

