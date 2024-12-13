VARTID Named Among Business Worldwide Magazine's "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024"

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VARTID (Virtual Augmented Real-Time Diagnostics), a pioneer in the integration of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) for orthopaedic surgery, has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine's as one of the "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024". This recognition highlights VARTID's groundbreaking contributions to advancing surgical precision and patient care in orthopaedics.

Business Worldwide Magazine's annual list celebrates organisations revolutionising industries across the globe. Spanning sectors such as healthcare, construction, energy, and technology, the companies selected for this accolade share a commitment to driving innovation, disrupting established markets, and creating scalable solutions that redefine their fields.

VARTID's transformative platform seamlessly integrates pre-operative planning, intraoperative navigation, and post-operative documentation into a unified system. By eliminating reliance on traditional markers and static imaging, VARTID's markerless AR-enhanced system provides real-time motion tracking and precise overlays tailored to individual patient anatomies.

Central to this innovation is the company's 3D Dynamics Sensor, which leverages AI to ensure unparalleled surgical accuracy, enhancing outcomes and reducing errors. From automated resection plane calculations to AI-powered implant selection and detailed 3D visualisations, VARTID is setting a new benchmark for surgical excellence.

A Vision for Accessible and Personalised Surgery

VARTID's mission is to make advanced orthopaedic solutions more accessible, sustainable, and personalised. Its approach addresses critical healthcare challenges by:

Enhancing Sustainability: Reducing waste and improving operating theatre efficiency.

Enabling Personalisation: Adapting surgical plans to unique patient anatomies.

Supporting Collaboration: Facilitating remote consultations and second opinions.

Empowering Patients: Providing transparency and data-driven decision-making tools.

For more information about VARTID and its groundbreaking orthopaedic solutions, visit www.vartid.com .

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

W: www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine