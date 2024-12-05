Vary Tech attended the INC-5 side event to demonstrate innovative technologies for managing plastic pollution and fostering international cooperation

BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth session of the INC-5 on Plastic Pollution took place in Busan, South Korea, where Hunan Vary Tech Co., Ltd. from China showcased its plastic pollution control technologies at a side event. The company also signed a cooperation deal with a South Korean recycling firm to tackle plastic pollution globally.

Vary Tech has specialized in solid waste recycling for 20 years, utilizing pyrolysis technology to transform waste plastics into valuable resources like oil, gas, and carbon. The oil can be refined into fuels or processed into chemicals, carbon can serve as a construction material or fuel, and gas can achieve energy self-sufficiency or serve as a green raw material for green hydrogen, green alcohol, and other green chemical products.

After over 10 years of R&D, the technology has evolved to the 6th generation, featuring core technologies like continuous feeding and discharging, flexible combined sealing, heat carrier circulation, heat energy cascade utilization, and self-cleaning coking. The system processes up to 150 tons of waste plastic daily, with near-zero flue gas sealing coefficient, up to 90% pyrolysis gas recovery rate, and 15% lower energy consumption than traditional incineration. It offers wide applicability, significant economic benefits, advanced safety, and excellent environmental protection, standing out in the industry.

The technology has been commercially utilized in China's first plastic chemical recycling project, processing 220,000 tons annually and operating stably for five years. It has also been commercialized in over a dozen continuous pyrolysis projects globally, including in South Korea, Brazil, Japan, and others, establishing a strong technological base for international collaboration.

Vary Tech signed a cooperation agreement with a Korean waste plastic recycling company to collaborate on chemical recycling of waste plastics. The Korean firm, with 15 years of experience, focuses on recycling waste synthetic resins and producing solid fuel, annually manufacturing over 10,000 tons. It plays a significant role in South Korea's solid fuel production and comprehensive recycling industry.

The cooperation between Chinese and South Korean enterprises has opened up new avenues for global plastic pollution management. With the advancement of international agreements, plastic pollution management is becoming a new growth point for the environmental protection industry. We look forward to more enterprises participating and jointly advancing the management of plastic pollution!

For further information, visit https://solidwastepyrolysis.com or http://en.varygroup.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/103059726/admin/dashboard/

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@VARYTECH-pi5hf

SOURCE Vary Tech