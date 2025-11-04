VASA Fitness Announces $30 Million Investment to Elevate Member Experience Across 64 Locations

Reinvestment includes expansion of boutique-style STUDIO classes and 1,000+ new pieces of cardio and lower-body strength training equipment

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness, one of the nation's leading high-value, low-price fitness club operators, today announced a transformative $30 million reinvestment in its 64 clubs across 8 states. This capital infusion will bring expanded boutique-style STUDIO programs, upgraded equipment, and enhanced amenities to the majority of VASA locations—all to be completed by the end of Q1 2026.

As part of this initiative, $10 million will be dedicated to expanding VASA's premium STUDIO programs, with 30+ new STUDIO LFT strength-training spaces and 10+ new STUDIO FLOW infrared yoga rooms slated to open by early 2026—bringing the total to more than 50 clubs nationwide offering both experiences. These immersive formats combine the energy of group training with the intimacy of small-class environments, bringing more boutique-style experiences directly into members' local VASA gyms. An additional $5 million will fund more than 1,000 new pieces of equipment across the portfolio, including additional stair mills and treadmills, as well as an expansion of lower-body strength equipment such as pendulum squats, vertical leg presses, and Booty Builder machines, reflecting strong consumer demand for lower-body training. These upgrades are designed to meet the evolving needs of members, from performance and strength, to aesthetics and overall wellness.

"We're raising the bar on what members can expect from a high-value, low-price fitness club," said Rich Nelsen, CEO of VASA Fitness. "This investment increases the value of every VASA membership by delivering more boutique-style classes and state-of-the-art equipment our members love and are asking for—all while keeping fitness affordable and accessible."

The $30 million reinvestment will be fully deployed by the end of Q1 2026, reinforcing VASA's mission to make fitness accessible, affordable, and engaging for everyone, while delivering high-value, boutique-style experiences in a vibrant community setting. Learn more at www.vasafitness.com .

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the U.S. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. With 63 operating locations across Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, VASA delivers an unmatched value proposition, offering full-service fitness experiences for as low as $14.99/month. Members enjoy top-of-the-line equipment, boutique-style STUDIO classes, expert personal training, and on-trend recovery experiences — all within a welcoming, inclusive community. VASA has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, visit www.vasafitness.com .

