VASA Fitness Named as Great Place To Work™ for the Fourth Consecutive Year

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness , one of the nation's leading high-value, low-cost fitness club operators, announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on feedback from current employees about their experience working at VASA.

This year, VASA achieved its highest participation in company history, with over 2,200 team members completing the survey. 77 percent of VASA employees said it's a great place to work, which is 20 points higher than the average U.S. company. Survey highlights include:

93% of VASA employees reported being treated fairly, regardless of their race or sexual orientation.

92% said they are treated fairly regardless of their gender.

92% said VASA is a physically safe place to work.

87% said their direct leader is ambitious and focused on achieving their goals.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Being Certified as a Great Place To Work for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of our people and the culture they create every day," said Rich Nelsen, Chief Executive Officer at VASA Fitness. "We believe that when our team members feel seen, supported, and inspired, they're able to bring that same energy and care to our members. This recognition reinforces that VASA isn't just a place to work—it's a place to grow, belong, and make a difference."

VASA Fitness is committed to improving lives inside and outside the gym. The company helps people of all backgrounds unlock their full potential through fitness, connection, and community—building strength both physically and mentally, and empowering members to lead healthier, more confident lives.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that VASA Fitness stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, Certified companies don't just create happier teams; they build stronger ones. Employees at Certified workplaces are 39% more likely to stay with their employer, 48% more likely to go above and beyond, and twice as likely to feel a deep sense of purpose and pride in their work.

Learn more about VASA Fitness at www.vasafitness.com .

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the U.S. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. With 63 operating locations across Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, VASA delivers an unmatched value proposition, offering full-service fitness experiences for as low as $14.99/month. Members enjoy top-of-the-line equipment, boutique-style STUDIO classes, expert personal training, and on-trend recovery experiences — all within a welcoming, inclusive community. VASA has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, visit www.vasafitness.com .

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

