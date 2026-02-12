VASA Fitness Appoints Michael Schwindle as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Retail and Consumer Finance Leader Brings Decades of Experience Driving Profitable Growth and Operational Excellence

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitnes s, one of the nation's leading high-value, low-price fitness operators, today announced the appointment of Michael Schwindle as Chief Financial Officer. Michael brings more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience across global retail, e-commerce, and consumer brands. His appointment will help VASA continue to scale its national footprint.

Michael Schwindle, Chief Financial Officer

Michael most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Vera Bradley, where he guided the company's financial strategy, capital allocation, and operational performance. Over the course of his career, Michael has held CFO roles at Claire's, Fleet Farm, Payless ShoeSource, Harry & David, and Guitar Center and served as a subsidiary CFO at The Home Depot. He has led private equity transactions and multi-channel growth strategies, and is widely recognized for driving profitability, margin expansion, and transformative cost efficiencies in growth environments.

As CFO at VASA, Michael will lead the company's finance, accounting, treasury, and procurement functions, supporting disciplined club expansion and long-term enterprise value. He will be responsible for managing key stakeholder relationships, executing capital market transactions, and supporting operational initiatives. With deep expertise in operational leadership across inventory planning, supply chain, and retail store operations, Michael brings a uniquely integrated perspective to the role.

"Michael has the strategic financial expertise to help VASA scale in a disciplined, cost-effective way," said Rich Nelsen, Chief Executive Officer of VASA Fitness. "His deep understanding of multi-unit retail, real estate-driven expansion, and capital management will be invaluable as we continue to build new gyms and invest in our existing clubs, our people, and our members."

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the U.S. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. With 70+ operating locations across Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, VASA delivers an unmatched value proposition, offering full-service fitness experiences for as low as $14.99/month. Members enjoy top-of-the-line equipment, boutique-style STUDIO classes, expert personal training, and on-trend recovery experiences — all within a welcoming, inclusive community. VASA has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

