VASA Fitness Closes Out Record Year of Growth and Expansion in 2025

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness , one of the nation's largest high-value, low-price fitness operators, wrapped up 2025 with significant growth in new club openings, membership, and community engagement. With seven new clubs opening and more than 412,000 square feet of fresh fitness space added to its footprint, 2025 stands out as one of the most active years in VASA's history—solidifying the company's mission to make on-trend, high-quality fitness accessible to everyone.

Company Growth & Expansion

In 2025, VASA opened seven new clubs across Colorado, Illinois, and Nebraska, growing its footprint to 68 locations nationwide and expanding its total space by more than 412,000 square feet.

New clubs opened this year include:

Colorado: Colorado Springs Union (July 31), Longmont (Dec 19), Lafayette (Dec 27)

Crystal Lake (Nov 1), Matteson (Nov 22), Rockford (Dec 20) Nebraska: Bellevue (Sept 20)

VASA added over 335,000 new members across all locations, expanding its vibrant community of members committed to movement, connection, and strength.

Economic & Community Impact

Each new club created approximately 70 local jobs, totaling 525 new positions in 2025. Across all markets, VASA now supports more than 4,600 employees nationwide, reinforcing its role as a meaningful driver of local economic growth and community well-being.

Programming & Amenities

VASA members reached new heights in 2025, participating in more than 134,000 STUDIO classes with nearly 1.5 million total attendees. Group Fitness members stayed active, with VASA offering nearly 110,000 classes and 1.4 million attendees; Zumba remained the top-attended group fitness format, with over 230,000 participants.

New amenities rolled out this year—including cold plunges and STUDIO LFT strength-training classes—underscore VASA's commitment to holistic health, recovery, and accessible premium fitness.

Capital Investment

VASA invested more than $30 million in club upgrades, including new cardio and lower-body strength-training equipment, ensuring members have access to the most in-demand training tools and an elevated overall experience.

Member Experience & Engagement

Members checked in over 35 million times this year, with active members visiting over 8 times per month—a strong indicator of the loyalty and consistency within VASA's member base.

Top in-club purchases included more than 525,000 protein drinks (with Lean Body Cookies & Cream topping the charts) and 20,000 Barebells Chocolate Dough bars, showcasing members' enthusiasm for convenient, performance-supporting options.

Employee Experience

For the fourth consecutive year, VASA earned Great Place to Work® Certification, achieving its highest employee-survey participation ever with more than 2,200 respondents. 77% of team members said VASA is a great place to work, 20 points higher than the national average, reflecting a culture built on belonging, empowerment, and growth.

"2025 was a year of continued momentum for VASA," said Rich Nelsen, Chief Executive Officer at VASA Fitness. "We grew our footprint, strengthened our community, and continued to invest in both our members and our teams. We're proud to make fitness accessible to more people than ever while delivering spaces where our members can move, recover, and feel their best."

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the U.S. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. With more than 65 operating locations across Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, VASA delivers an unmatched value proposition, offering full-service fitness experiences for as low as $14.99/month. Members enjoy top-of-the-line equipment, boutique-style STUDIO classes, expert personal training, and on-trend recovery experiences — all within a welcoming, inclusive community. VASA has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

