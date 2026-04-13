VASA Fitness Launches Industry-First Personal Training App in HVLP Category, Redefining Coaching at Scale

New Platform Combines AI Technology, Movement Analysis, and Expert Coaching

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness, the leading high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness brand, today announced the launch of its new Personal Training app—an industry-first innovation within the HVLP category that brings together certified coaching and advanced AI training technology to deliver a more personalized, connected fitness experience.

The launch builds on VASA's continued investment in elevated member experiences and reinforces the brand's position as the category leader, redefining what members can expect from an accessible gym membership.

The new Personal Training App from VASA Fitness

Available to members beginning today, April 13, the app extends VASA's personal training ecosystem beyond the gym floor—giving members a clear, personalized path forward every time they train.

"This is a meaningful step forward not just for VASA, but for the HVLP category as a whole," said Chris Griebe, COO of VASA Fitness. "We're combining expert coaching with intelligent technology in a way that simply hasn't existed at this price point. Our members deserve more than access to a great fitness center—they deserve direction, personalization, and real support every time they walk into the gym."

A New Standard for Personal Training in HVLP

VASA's Personal Training app is the first of its kind in the HVLP space to integrate 3D movement analysis, InBody body composition insights, and AI-powered programming into one seamless coaching experience.

During a Personal Training consultation, members complete a 3D movement analysis and InBody scan, giving certified Trainers a comprehensive understanding of how each member moves and where they can improve. These insights power a fully personalized training plan—built by Trainers and enhanced by smart AI technology—that evolves as members progress.

Between sessions, members can follow trainer-prescribed workouts directly in the app, track their progress, access exercise demos, and stay connected to their plan—ensuring consistency both in and out of the gym.

Personalized Coaching, Scaled Through Technology

VASA Personal Training combines one-on-one coaching, small-group training, and technology-driven programming to create a flexible system designed to help members reach their goals more effectively. Using AI-powered insights, the Personal Training app tracks workout progress and helps trainers ensure members' programs continue to evolve as strength, mobility, and endurance improve.

By combining one-on-one and small group training with app-based programming, VASA is able to deliver a level of personalization and continuity that sets a new benchmark for the category. The app's AI-driven insights help Trainers refine programs over time, adjusting for improvements in strength, mobility, and endurance—while keeping the human element at the center of the experience.

"This isn't about replacing Trainers—it's about empowering them," Griebe added. "Technology allows our Trainers to deliver smarter, more personalized programs at scale, so every member gets a plan that works for them."

Built for Real Life—and Real Results

Every VASA membership includes a free 60-minute Personal Training consultation, giving members an accessible starting point to understand their body, define their goals, and build a plan with expert guidance. From there, members can train with confidence—following a program designed around their schedule, their goals, and their lifestyle, with ongoing support both in-person and through the app.

Memberships start at $14.99 per month, reinforcing VASA's commitment to delivering a premium fitness experience at an accessible price.

To learn more about VASA's new Personal Training app, watch the video here. To learn more about Personal Training at VASA, visit https://vasafitness.com/training/.

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the U.S. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. With 70+ operating locations across Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, VASA delivers an unmatched value proposition, offering full-service fitness experiences for as low as $14.99/month. Members enjoy top-of-the-line equipment, boutique-style STUDIO classes, expert personal training, and on-trend recovery experiences — all within a welcoming, inclusive community. VASA has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Media Contact:

Alexis McDowel for VASA Fitness

[email protected]

SOURCE VASA Fitness