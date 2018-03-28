In her most recent positions with Vascular Insights ® as Controller and Director of Finance, Lisa has been consistently judicious in her management of the Company's assets, and an ally in the execution of the Company's strategic initiatives. She has over 12 years of experience in Finance and Human Resources within the medical device industry. Prior to joining Vascular Insights ® in 2013, Lisa implemented and executed accounting systems, human resource processes, and procedures for early stage medical device companies in the start-up phase. Lisa holds a Bachelor's degree from Northeastern University.

Lisa commented, "I've had the pleasure to be a part of this venture from an early stage, and proud to have helped support its sustained growth and expansion into new markets. I am delighted to join the leadership team in this role and look forward to Vascular Insights ® ' continued success."

Vascular Insights ® , LLC engages in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices for the minimally invasive treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The ClariVein ® device has been used in more than 100,000 patients globally with excellent published results.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Morgen Carroll, Product Manager or email at mcarroll@vascularinsights.com.

Contact Morgen Carroll, Product Manager

Telephone 203.490.2071

Email mcarroll@vascularinsights.com

Website www.VascularInsights.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-insights-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-300621141.html

SOURCE Vascular Insights, LLC

Related Links

http://www.vascularinsights.com

