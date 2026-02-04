VASELINE® AND RED LOBSTER HARD LAUNCH A VALENTINE'S KISSING BOOTH EXPERIENCE IN TIMES SQUARE WITH EXCLUSIVE MENU ITEMS AND NEW LIP THERAPY® COLLECTION, MAKING PDA-OK

The limited-time experience pairs Red Lobster date-night favorites with the Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine's Day Lip Therapy® collection to help keep lips soft, smooth, and smooch-worthy this Valentine's season.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day season, Vaseline® and Red Lobster are making it official. After a little playful flirting in the DMs, the two iconic brands are inviting everyone in on the love with the debut of the Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth, a limited-time Valentine's Day experience taking over select booths, reservation only, at Red Lobster's Times Square location from February 10 through February 12.*

A kiss-ready moment at the Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth, where the experience concludes with a complimentary Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Lip Therapy® product. The Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth, a limited-time Valentine’s Day experience, takes over select booths at Red Lobster’s Times Square location. Red Lobster menu favorites and Lobsterfest® items are paired with the Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Lip Therapy® Collection at the Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth.

By taking their relationship public, Vaseline® and Red Lobster are bringing together everything beauty and foodie enthusiasts love about date night. The Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth invites patrons to lean in with confidence through a five-course, dining experience especially made for two.

Inside the Kissing Booth, guests can enjoy Red Lobster staples, new Lobsterfest® menu items, one dessert, and a choice of two beverages from three cocktail options inspired by and named after the Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine's Day Lip Therapy® Collection. The collection includes three limited-edition flavors, I Love U Berry Much, Do U Accept This Rosé?, and UR Mint For Me. The experience all leads up to a final kiss-ready moment with a complimentary Lip Therapy® product served as the last course. The exclusive limited-time menu includes:

Sip on two Cutie Cocktails, inspired by and named after the Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine's Day Lip Therapy® Collection:

UR Mint for Me Mojito (also available non-alcoholic)

I Love You Berry Much Frozen Daiquiri

Do You Accept This Rosé Sangria

The Five-Course Kiss, featuring:

Cheddar Bay Biscuits ®

Lobster Flatbread with Maine and langostino lobster

New Lobster Pasta au Gratin

Lobster Pasta au Gratin New Lobsterfest ® Duo with two LobsterChops™ and roasted Maine tail

Lobsterfest Duo with two LobsterChops™ and roasted Maine tail Chocolate Wave Cake

The Final Course

A complimentary Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine's Day Lip Therapy® product serves as the final course to keep lips soft, smooth, and smooch-worthy.

It's all designed to set the mood for what comes next. In a world where kissing in public can still earn a side-eye, Vaseline® and Red Lobster are embracing PDA without the cringe and celebrating the moments that deserve a kiss.

While the partnership may feel unexpected, it is grounded in a simple Valentine's truth. Red Lobster is already a date-night staple, known for decadent creations and moments that naturally bring people closer. Vaseline® Limited Edition Valentine's Day Lip Therapy® is the essential that shows up when those moments turn into kisses. And the brand fan fair has real crossover appeal! Vaseline® users are 54 percent more likely than the general population to dine at Red Lobster compared to other restaurants in the category.

"Valentine's Day fosters moments where people get a little closer," said Kate Godbout, Head of Vaseline® Brand, North America. "Partnering with Red Lobster, a classic date-night destination, to create the Kissing Booth was a fun way to take the cringe out of those moments, pairing craveable food, cozy booths, and Vaseline® Lip Therapy® to help lips feel soft, smooth, and ready for whatever comes after the dessert."

"Red Lobster has always been a place where people come together for special moments, from first dates to anniversaries," said Heather Timm, Senior Director of Marketing of Red Lobster. "Partnering with Vaseline to celebrate their Limited-Edition Lip Therapy Collection felt like the perfect match, allowing us to bring this exclusive menu to life with a brand that understands what happens when great food sparks connection."

And to make this partnership even more swoon-worthy, author, creator and NYC's very own cupid, Tiff Baira, is bringing the experience to life across her socials as she searches for her Valentine's "cutie" at the Kissing Booth and captures the playful, PDA-worthy moments along the way.

"This is such a fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day," said Tiff Baira. "Red Lobster, Vaseline® Lip Therapy®, a little PDA, it's bold in the best way. I can't wait to bring everyone along as I search for my Valentine's Day cutie at the Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth."

The Vaseline® x Red Lobster Kissing Booth will be open to consumers February 10 through February 12 at Red Lobster Times Square, located at Five Times Square, W 41st St, New York, NY 10036, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Reservations are available starting today Wednesday, February 4, via Tock for 1.5-hour seating windows, with a minimum purchase of one prix fixe menu per reservation. The menu made for two, costs $140, (before taxes) and an 18% auto gratuity to be added to your meal. To reserve a spot and for more policy details, visit Tock.

*DISCLAIMER: This dinner experience is available 2/10 - 2/12 2026 at the New York Times Square location only. The menu is exclusively for diners with a confirmed reservation through Tock. Guests with reservations must purchase this menu to be seated at one of the event tables. Reservations are 90 minutes total and will be honored no more than 15 minutes after the stated reservation time. The menu is for two people with no substitutions available and priced at $140 PLUS applicable tax and gratuity. Anything ordered that is not included on this menu must be paid for by the guest including applicable tax and gratuity. There are limited reservations available on a first come first serve basis. Guests without a confirmed reservation through Tock will be seated in the dining room space permitting and will not be able to participate in the exclusive menu. Available for a limited time.

About Vaseline® & Lip Therapy®

Since first introducing the world to the Original Healing Jelly™ 150 years ago, Vaseline® has been committed to caring for all skin. Vaseline® is a trusted brand among doctors and a trusted household staple in homes.

Vaseline® believes that skin health is a right, not a privilege, and the Vaseline® mission is to ensure skin health is more accessible to everyone, everywhere. Since 2015, the Vaseline® Healing Project has helped bring skin health within reach for millions of people through trusted products, strategic partnerships, and access to frontline care that meets people where they are. In partnership with Direct Relief, Vaseline® supports nonprofit health clinics and disaster response efforts across the world, working to break down barriers to skin health. In 2025, the brand launched the Mobile Medical Units program partnering with local clinics in Los Angeles and New Orleans to expand the impact of this mission. By 2030, the Vaseline® Healing Project aims to reach 33 million people.

Vaseline® Lip Therapy® is a portable, pocket-sized lip care essential made with made with pure Vaseline® Jelly. Infused with Vitamin E, Lip Therapy® helps nourish and condition lips while creating a protective barrier that locks in moisture, leaving lips soft, smooth, healthy-looking, and ready for any Valentine's moment. The collection is available for a limited time, while supplies last at Target and Walmart.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a decades-long heritage, they are focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. Red Lobster is more than just a place for great seafood, but it's also a place to celebrate life's special moments. From birthdays and anniversaries to family gatherings, they transform every occasion into an unforgettable event. Signature Red Lobster offerings like Lobsterfest® and Crabfest® have become staple traditions, giving guests even more reason to celebrate.

Media Contact:

Elaina Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaseline®