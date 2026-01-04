Vaseline® Partners with Retired Eagles Player Beau Allen to Support Skin Protection for Philadelphia Fans and Local Communities with this Winter Weather Hack

From bedside tables to the sidelines, Vaseline helps Philadelphia fans and players alike protect their skin from the drying effects of cold weather during football's coldest moments of the season.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaseline® is tapping Eagles former player and forever fan, Beau Allen, to brave the bitter cold…shirtless (for a cause). Vaseline® Original Healing Jelly has been in the playbooks of many athletes and fans to protect skin from the harsh winter elements. This partnership highlights jelly as the ultimate game-day hack for skin barrier care and aims to make real community impact. Channeling the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fandom beyond the stands — Beau Allen and Vaseline encourage fans to take skin care as seriously as game day. In addition to this stadium spectacle, this campaign has also donated 1000+ products via Vaseline Winter Healing Kits to the Philly community as part of the Vaseline Healing Project. Vaseline is tapping Eagles players, Wives and Girlfriends of players (WAGs), content creators and superfans like Bubba Collins from their roster to bring even more importance to this impactful and eye-catching campaign.

Designed to help protect skin in harsh, dry conditions, Vaseline® Original Healing Jelly™ is made with triple-purified, 100% pure petroleum jelly, its one and only active ingredient. The formula helps create a protective barrier on the skin's surface to lock in moisture, support the skin barrier and help protect against dryness, chapping and cracking — leaving skin feeling comfortable even after time spent outdoors in cold weather.

To bring the campaign to life, Vaseline joined fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the Philadelphia Eagles' final regular-season game, where the brand distributed Vaseline® Original Healing Jelly™ to fans braving cold, dry conditions at the official Vaseline tailgate. The tailgate experience was a moment for fans to engage with this iconic product, enjoy free face painting and learn about the favorite not-so-secret winter weather hack used by many professional athletes. As aforementioned above, this campaign was more than just another tailgate. Beyond gameday, Vaseline, Beau Allen, and Eagles superfan Bubba Collins, tackled the harsh winter cold by helping assemble 300 Vaseline Winter Healing Kits. These kits will be donated to the local community, reinforcing Vaseline's belief that protecting the skin barrier matters both on and off the field and amplifying the brand's more than decade-long commitment to advancing equitable skin care access.

"Spending time outdoors in cold weather can be tough on skin, and that's something Philly fans understand well," said Kate Godbout, Head of Vaseline Brand, North America. "The energy of this community made it the perfect place to bring this Vaseline hack to life — combining game-day passion with Vaseline's long-standing commitment to helping protect skin from dryness and supporting communities beyond the season."

Through the Vaseline Healing Project, Vaseline has supported communities in need with more than 10 million donated products since its inception in 2015. As part of this campaign, the brand will extend that support by donating 1,000 products to United Way and NOMO Foundation, helping ensure access to essential skin care well beyond football season.

The partnership with Beau Allen and community campaign kicked off today January 4, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field's Pepsi Plaza. To learn more, visit vaseline.com and follow Vaseline on Instagram.

About Beau Allen

Former Nose Tackle and Eagles fan favorite, Beau Allen went his whole career without ever wearing long sleeves. At the start of his career, a veteran player taught Allen about using Vaseline as a secret hack to help withstand the cold winter games. In his four seasons for the Eagles, he helped bring the team to victory in 2018 and now has a successful career as a podcast host for The Green Light Pod with co-host Chris Long.

About Vaseline

Since first introducing the world to the Original Healing Jelly 150 years ago, Vaseline® has been committed to caring for all skin. Vaseline is a trusted brand among doctors and a trusted household staple in homes.

Vaseline® believes that skin health is a right, not a privilege, and the Vaseline mission is to ensure skin health is more accessible to everyone, everywhere. Since 2015, the Vaseline Healing Project has helped bring skin health within reach for millions of people through trusted products, strategic partnerships, and access to frontline care that meets people where they are. In partnership with Direct Relief, Vaseline supports nonprofit health clinics and disaster response efforts across the world, working to break down barriers to skin health. In 2025, the brand launched the Mobile Medical Units program partnering with local clinics in Los Angeles and New Orleans to expand the impact of this mission. By 2030, the Vaseline Healing Project aims to reach 33 million people.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024. For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

