Vast majority of U.S. adults believe dental coverage is an important part of overall wellness, according to Delta Dental report

News provided by

Delta Dental Plans Association

28 Sep, 2023, 06:27 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental finds an overwhelming majority of U.S. adults value dental insurance in supporting overall wellness, according to the recently released 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors relating to oral health.

Continue Reading
Source: Delta Dental-commissioned research in the 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.
Source: Delta Dental-commissioned research in the 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.

The report indicates that having dental insurance provides health, emotional, and financial benefits ranging from good overall health to peace of mind to helping save money. Delta Dental commissioned the research, which included more than 2,000 U.S. adults and parents of children 12 and under.

"This year's report underscores the critical role of dental insurance in supporting whole person health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "As the nation's leading dental benefits provider, we are deeply committed to fostering greater oral health equity through innovative and affordable dental plans, which will help lead to better overall health outcomes for all."

Key findings from the 2023 report include:

Supporting optimal overall health

  • The report finds 86% of adults agree that having dental coverage allows for good overall health.
  • A vast majority of adults (82%) believe that dental insurance is an essential part of overall wellness.

Fostering emotional well-being

  • Nearly 9 in 10 adults (87%) agree that dental insurance gives them peace of mind.
  • Further, most adults (81%) say having dental insurance instills confidence in their smile.

Providing tangible cost benefits

  • More than 8 in 10 adults (85%) recognize dental insurance helps save money in the long run.

To read the full 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report and learn more about the report's methodology and findings, click here.

About the report 
The 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report is based upon Delta Dental Plans Association-commissioned research conducted between January 6 and January 23, 2023, by Material Holdings, LLC, a global insights and strategy consultancy, using an email invitation and online surveys of two audiences recruited through an opt-in panel:

  • 1,000 nationally representative Americans ages 18+
  • 1,253 parents of children ages 12 and under

Geographic distribution quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children 12 and under. Research in this report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

About Delta Dental Plans Association
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, covering more than 89 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $1.9 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association

Also from this source

Delta Dental poll finds Tooth Fairy welcomed into most U.S. homes

New survey shows Delta Dental patients rate their experiences with dentists a 9.5 out of 10

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.