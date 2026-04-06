VastAdvisor Appoints Eli Gassert as Chief Technology Officer to Scale AI-Native Growth Infrastructure

Former Truelytics CTO and Envestnet Principal Director of Engineering to lead VastAdvisor's next phase of AI-native growth infrastructure.

DANA POINT, Calif., Apr. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VastAdvisor today announced the appointment of Eli Gassert as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Gassert will lead the continued development and scaling of VastAdvisor's AI-native platform (https://www.vastadvisor.ai/), accelerating the company's mission to transform how wealth management firms drive organic growth.

AI-native growth platform VastAdvisor appoints Eli Gassert as CTO to scale enterprise infrastructure Post this Eli Gassert, VastAdvisor CTO

Gassert joins VastAdvisor at a pivotal moment as the company scales its enterprise platform and advances its Advisor Intelligence Loop—an AI-powered system that continuously optimizes client acquisition, compliance, and marketing performance (https://www.vastadvisor.ai/vastadvospr-advisor-intelligence-loop). Early deployments of the platform have demonstrated up to a 30× reduction in client acquisition cost, with qualified lead volume doubling in as little as 90 days as the system learns from firm-specific data and campaign performance. His appointment reflects a strategic investment in building a scalable, extensible technology foundation capable of supporting both RIAs and large enterprise networks as they transition from static marketing tools to self-learning growth infrastructure.

"Eli is one of the rare technology leaders who doesn't just build systems—he builds systems that evolve," said Ian Karnell, CEO and Co-Founder of VastAdvisor. "We worked closely together at Truelytics through its acquisition by Envestnet, and I've seen firsthand his ability to translate complex problems into scalable platforms. As we scale VastAdvisor, Eli's leadership ensures our architecture compounds intelligence over time—not just functionality."

Gassert brings deep experience in software architecture, AI systems, and platform engineering. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Truelytics, where he led the development of the company's financial intelligence platform through its acquisition by Envestnet. Following the acquisition, he held senior engineering leadership roles at Envestnet Data Solutions, driving platform scalability and operational excellence across enterprise systems.

"What attracted me to VastAdvisor is the opportunity to build something fundamentally different," said Gassert. "This isn't another marketing tool—it's a system that learns. We're creating infrastructure where every interaction, every campaign, and every data point makes the platform smarter. That's a powerful shift for wealth management firms looking to compete on intelligence, not just scale."

As Chief Technology Officer, Gassert will oversee platform architecture, AI infrastructure, and engineering execution. His focus will include advancing the company's fine-tuned model framework, expanding integration capabilities across CRM, advertising, and compliance systems, and ensuring the platform remains secure, scalable, and adaptable as client demands evolve.

To learn more about VastAdvisor or request a personalized demo, visit www.vastadvisor.ai or contact the team at [email protected].

VastAdvisor is the AI-powered Growth OS for modern RIAs and enterprise wealth platforms. The platform integrates fine-tuned AI models, predictive analytics, and automated campaign orchestration to help firms scale client acquisition, reduce CAC, and maintain compliance—within a governed, auditable system.

By transforming fragmented marketing activities into a continuous intelligence loop, VastAdvisor enables firms to build compounding advantages through data, automation, and learning—shifting growth from manual and unpredictable to scalable and measurable.

Learn more at www.vastadvisor.ai

VastAdvisor Public Relations [email protected]

SOURCE VastAdvisor LLC