VastAdvisor Appoints Dr. Edoardo M. Airoldi as Acting Chief Data Officer and Investor to Advance AI-Driven Decision Intelligence

Renowned data scientist and investor to accelerate VastAdvisor's AI-powered decision intelligence and model innovation.

DANA POINT, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VastAdvisor today announced that Dr. Edoardo (Edo) M. Airoldi (https://www.vastadvisor.ai/team) has joined the company as Acting Chief Data Officer and Investor. In this role, Dr. Airoldi will lead the advancement of VastAdvisor's data science and model architecture, strengthening the company's AI-native platform for scalable, intelligence-driven growth in wealth management.

Renowned data scientist Dr. Edoardo Airoldi joins VastAdvisor as Acting Chief Data Officer and investor Post this Dr. Edoardo M. Airolid, Acting Chief Data Officer

Dr. Airoldi joins at a pivotal moment as VastAdvisor continues to expand its Advisor Intelligence Loop (https://www.vastadvisor.ai/vastadvospr-advisor-intelligence-loop)—its proprietary system that integrates data, AI models, campaign execution, and performance optimization into a continuous learning framework. His appointment reinforces the company's focus on building governed, explainable AI systems that improve over time and operate reliably in regulated environments.

"Edo is one of the few people who truly understands how to move from statistical theory to production-grade AI systems that drive real decisions," said Ian Karnell, CEO and Co-Founder of VastAdvisor. "As we scale VastAdvisor, his leadership ensures our models are not only powerful, but measurable, explainable, and continuously improving."

Dr. Airoldi is the Millard E. Gladfelter Professor of Statistics & Data Science, Professor of Finance (by courtesy), and Chair of the Department of Statistics, Operations, and Data Science at Temple University's Fox School of Business, where he also serves as Co-Director of the Data Science Institute. He is also a Visiting Scholar at Harvard University. His research focuses on statistical learning, network science, and the design of data-driven decision systems (https://airoldi.github.io/)

"What attracted me to VastAdvisor is the opportunity to build systems that learn in real-world environments," said Dr. Airoldi. "The challenge is not just generating predictions—it's ensuring those predictions are grounded, reliable, and improve as more data becomes available. That's what enables true decision intelligence."

As Acting Chief Data Officer, Dr. Airoldi will oversee data science strategy, model design, and experimentation across the platform. His focus will include improving model accuracy and robustness, reducing hallucination risk, enhancing explainability, and advancing the continuous learning capabilities that power VastAdvisor's intelligence loop.

To learn more about VastAdvisor or request a personalized demo, visit www.vastadvisor.ai or contact the team at [email protected].

About VastAdvisor

VastAdvisor is the AI-powered Growth OS for modern RIAs and enterprise wealth platforms. The platform integrates fine-tuned AI models, predictive analytics, and automated campaign orchestration to help firms scale client acquisition, reduce CAC, and maintain compliance—within a governed, auditable system.

By transforming fragmented marketing activities into a continuous intelligence loop, VastAdvisor enables firms to build compounding advantages through data, automation, and learning—shifting growth from manual and unpredictable to scalable and measurable.

Learn more at www.vastadvisor.ai

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SOURCE VastAdvisor LLC