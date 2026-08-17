VastAdvisor Closes $1 Million SAFE Round

Funding will accelerate the product roadmap and support VastAdvisor's go-to-market plan.

DANA POINT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VastAdvisor, the AI-powered Organic Growth OS for wealth management firms, today announced the close of its $1 million SAFE round led by investments from fintech industry titans. The firm will utilize this funding to accelerate its product roadmap and support its go-to-market efforts.

Debuting earlier this year at Future Proof Citywide, VastAdvisor has initiated its enterprise relationships and will be expanding across registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers and wealth platforms. VastAdvisor is building a new category of organic growth infrastructure focused not on managing assets, but on acquiring them — an area long underserved in wealth management. The platform integrates AI-driven audience intelligence, campaign orchestration, compliance automation, and continuous performance optimization into a single, self-improving system.

Dani Fava, chief strategy officer at Carson Group, Jason Pereira, CFP, senior partner at Woodgate Financial and Sally George, partner at Convergency Partners, led the funding round.

"It has been so meaningful and validating having not only a financial investment from fintech juggernauts but also having their support and encouragement as VastAdvisor develops and permeates the wealth management ecosystem," said Ian Karnell, chief executive officer and co-founder of VastAdvisor. "We are already off to the races on our journey to become the category-defining organic growth infrastructure in wealth management; this backing will propel us further."

VastAdvisor's platform utilizes fine-tuned AI models trained on firm-specific data to optimize targeting, messaging, and conversion — enabling firms to reduce acquisition costs while strengthening campaign performance and compliance posture. Since referrals don't scale and lead brokers don't provide ownable leads or a consistent system for generating those, meaningful and repeatable organic growth has been elusive for many firms. Through the VastAdvisor platform, every campaign learns, every dollar compounds and every decision is governed from the start.

"VastAdvisor is a platform that has to be witnessed; its capabilities are exactly what the wealth management industry has needed but could never realize all in one place," Pereira said. "Organic growth has globally been an issue for years but it doesn't have to be anymore thanks to VastAdvisor."

The $1 million SAFE round funding follows several key hiring announcements to VastAdvisor's leadership team including Phil Gale, co-founder and chief operating officer, Eli Gassert as chief technology officer and Dr. Edoardo M. Airoldi as acting chief data officer.

For more information about VastAdvisor, go to https://www.vastadvisor.ai/. To book a demo, go to https://calendar.vastadvisor.ai/widget/booking/qk1kAd1IMdztH2asCjHj.

About VastAdvisor

VastAdvisor is the AI-powered Growth OS for modern RIAs and enterprise wealth platforms. The company delivers a governed, AI-native system for client acquisition — combining audience intelligence, campaign automation, compliance monitoring, and continuous optimization in a single platform. By turning firm data into learning and learning into growth, VastAdvisor enables wealth management firms to build scalable, measurable, and defensible acquisition infrastructure.

Media Contact Allie Zendrian Public Relations [email protected] 516-581-7202

SOURCE VastAdvisor LLC