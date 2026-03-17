Vaughn College to Partner with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on a Pilot Program Testing Next-Gen Aircraft in New York Skies

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on March 9 that eight proposals were selected as part of the brand-new Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) was selected for the New York region with eVTOL partners Archer, BETA, Electra and Joby, and educational partner Vaughn College.

Vaughn College is committed to preparing a highly skilled workforce for the emerging AAM ecosystem and the integration of electric aircraft into the National Airspace System (NAS). The College will engage in a variety of activities such as: Strengthening workforce pathways for operational support personnel by aligning curricula to manufacturer's training; creating short courses and hands-on experiential learning opportunities; creating bridge programs that help graduates move into entry-level roles and establishing internships. Vaughn will create a workforce-ready pipeline in areas such as air traffic control, engineering, and a variety of other careers associated with the successful operation of AAMs.

"As the FAA noted, eVTOLs are the taxis of the future and will generate new jobs, connect communities, and strengthen American leadership in aviation," said Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo Vaughn College president and chief executive officer. "By combining infrastructure development with robust workforce development and training, this initiative will advance the sector, enhance operational efficiency, and foster innovation. We are proud to collaborate with the Port Authority, Archer, Joby and Beta on fulfilling their workforce needs."

The FAA-selected projects span 26 states and involve leading aircraft manufacturers, operators, and state partners. They include a range of operational concepts, including urban air taxi services, regional passenger transportation, cargo and logistics networks, emergency medical response operations, autonomous flight technologies, and offshore and energy-sector transportation. The American public will start to see operations begin summer 2026.

VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,500 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 16 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-seven percent of Vaughn College graduates, 77 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide. For more information on Vaughn College visit: http://www.vaughn.edu.

SOURCE Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology