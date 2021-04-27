Vault Appoints Robert Ross as Chief Information Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, a fast-growing provider of personal insurance for successful individuals and families, today announced that Robert Ross has joined the company as chief information officer (CIO), effective immediately. Ross will spearhead continued innovation to Vault's proprietary technology platform to ensure that all touchpoints along the agent and customer journey provide a state-of-the-art digital experience.

Ross also plans to expand Vault's technology team and draw on his digital insurance experience to infuse the Vault platform with more underwriting and decision-making capabilities. Agents will be equipped with an unmatched digital experience. Customers will continue to enjoy a robust claims experience that Ross and his team will expand on using next generation no code technology and artificial intelligence (AI), giving Vault a speed to market advantage over legacy competitors.

"Robert comes to Vault with a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and an impressive track record building and leading digital innovation at both new, fast-growing and market leading brands in the insurance and wealth management industries," said Charles Williamson, co-founder and CEO of Vault. "There is no one better suited than Robert to help us continue to disrupt the personal insurance space with our modern, technology-first approach."

Ross brings to Vault more than twenty years of experience as a financial services technology leader, building fully digital, cloud-based experiences and platforms from the ground-up for startups and growing companies. Previous roles include chief technology officer at Singapore Life, where he crafted the insurance provider's digital experience from its inception. Ross also has experience architecting and developing large scale applications, building and managing global teams and expanding the capabilities of technology operations at companies including Citi, Microsoft and Cloud Garage.

"I was drawn to Vault because it's a next-generation insurer and I see a huge opportunity for it to further leverage technology as a key strategy for doing business. I couldn't be more excited to lean on my passion for building and growing fintech disruptors to help Vault continue on this same path," said Ross.

About Vault

Vault is the new standard in personal insurance for successful individuals and families, committed to delivering an unrivaled customer experience where every detail and every interaction is thoughtful and unique. Vault's proactive approach builds stronger relationships, allowing customers the luxury of feeling taken care of before a claim ever happens. The tenacity of a startup, backed by top investment firms and led by industry veterans — Vault is quite simply a better way to think about insurance. Visit www.vault.insurance to learn more.

Contacts:

Elissa Ehrlich

100YardstoGo for Vault

(646) 228 8960

[email protected]

SOURCE Vault

Related Links

http://www.vault.insurance

