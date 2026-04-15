VAULT LAW ANNOUNCES 2026-2027 BEST LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR

Morgan Lewis takes No.1 in Best Overall Law Firms to Work For rankings

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is the Overall Best Law Firm to Work For. Morgan Lewis, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, bumps last year's top firm, Los Angeles-based O'Melveny & Myers LLP, out of the top spot. These rankings are based on associates' assessments of their own firms. More than 20,000 associates participated in Vault's survey during the period from October 22, 2025 to January 23, 2026. The survey asked associates to rate their satisfaction with their current career outlook, the quality of the work assignments they are given, their work hours, and other factors.

Highlights from the survey and rankings include:

Morgan Lewis takes the top spot in multiple ranking categories this year, including Associate/Partner Relations, Transparency, and Quality of Work.

The No. 2 firm in the Overall Best Law Firms to Work For rankings is Los Angeles-based O'Melveny & Myers LLP. The No. 3 firm in the Overall Best Law Firms to Work For rankings is Clifford Chance US LLP (the U.S. arm of the London-based firm). Clifford Chance has the No. 1 ranked summer associate program, with former summer associates giving the program top marks for social experiences and opportunities for interaction with attorneys.

Last week, the Vault 100 was released. It is a list of the most prestigious law firms in the nation according to associates. Of the top 20 most prestigious law firms, two firms are also among the top 10 in Vault's Overall Best Law Firms to Work For. Boston-headquartered Ropes & Gray LLP, the No. 20 firm in the Vault 100, is No. 4 in the Best Law Firms to Work For. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, is No. 8 in the Vault 100 and No. 5 in the Best Law Firms to Work For.

According to Eric Stutzke, SVP and General Manager of Vault, "We saw another close race between Morgan Lewis and O'Melveny for the Best Law Firm to Work For title. When looking at the average scores from all associates participating in the survey, the largest increases were in Technology and Innovation and Wellness. Firms are investing more in AI-powered tools and technologies. They are also paying more attention to the mental and physical well-being of associates."

About Vault Law

Vault Law, an Infobase company, is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals researching law firms, delivering the insider perspective and essential information that candidates need to make successful career decisions.

SOURCE Vault Law