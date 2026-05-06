VAULT LAW RELEASES 2026-2027 RANKINGS FOR BEST MIDSIZE LAW FIRMS BY REGION AND BEST MIDSIZE LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR, PLUS TOP 150 UNDER 150 LIST

Vault releases midsize prestige rankings for seven regional markets; Susman Godfrey takes the top spot in New York and Texas.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing out Vault Law's 2026-2027 rankings, the Midsize rankings for Regional prestige and Quality of Life are official, as is the 2026-2027 Top 150 Under 150 list.

The Midsize Regional prestige rankings are based on associates' perception of law firms (not including their own employer) in each region. Separately, The Overall Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For and Midsize Quality of Life rankings are based on associates' ratings of their own firms on their current career outlook, the quality of their work assignments, their work hours, and other factors. Vault's survey was open from October 22, 2025 to January 23, 2026. In addition, Vault has released the Top 150 Under 150 list of America's leading small and midsize law firms. The firms on the Top 150 Under 150 list are selected by Vault's law editors using data from legal publications, industry awards, and published rankings.

Some key takeaways from this year's rankings are

Litigation firm Susman Godfrey keeps the No.1 prestige spots in New York and Texas. Susman Godfrey also holds the top spot in Vault's Litigation Specialty ranking, which was released in April.

Bartlit Beck, which specializes in trial practice and corporate transactions, remains the top midsize firm for prestige in Chicago. Vault also released midsize prestige rankings for the first time in four markets: Boston (where the No.1 firm is the intellectual property firm Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.), Northern California (where the No. 1 firm is Farella Braun + Martel LLP, which handles complex litigation and deals), Southern California (where the No. 1 firm is trial firm Hueston Hennigan LLP), and Washington, DC (where the No. 1 firm is Clement & Murphy, PLLC, a powerhouse in Supreme Court and appellate litigation).

The Overall Best Midsize Law Firm to Work For is Harrity & Harrity, LLP, a patent preparation and prosecution firm in Virginia. The No. 2 Best Midsize Firm to Work For is Austin-based litigation boutique Reid Collins & Tsai LLP.

"We are especially excited to introduce midsize prestige rankings for the Boston, Northern California, and Southern California, and Washington DC markets," said Eric Stutzke, SVP and General Manager of Vault. Stutzke continued, "Our existing midsize prestige rankings for New York, Chicago, and Texas, as well as our midsize Quality of Life rankings and Top 150 Under 150 List, have drawn strong interest from students and attorneys interested in firms that are not large in terms of attorney headcount but do sophisticated, high-impact work that is often specialized."

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Vault Law, an Infobase company, is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals researching law firms, delivering the insider perspective and essential information that candidates need to make successful career decisions.

SOURCE Vault Law