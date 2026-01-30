Vaulted Deep Named Honoree for the Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards

Recognition highlights Vaulted as long-term community partner in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulted Deep, a waste management and carbon removal company, has been selected as an honoree for the 2026 Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards. The award recognizes Vaulted's work modernizing waste management infrastructure while delivering tangible economic and environmental benefits for Kansas communities.

At its Great Plains facility in Hutchinson, Vaulted Deep provides a safe, reliable disposal option for excess organic materials such as manure, biosolids, paper sludge, and agricultural byproducts—materials that cannot be reused, recycled, or responsibly applied to land. The facility repurposes historic salt caverns, adapting this existing local geologic infrastructure to meet modern safety, monitoring, and environmental standards. Vaulted's approach builds on proven subsurface injection technologies that have been used safely in industrial settings for decades, pairing responsible waste management with permanent carbon removal.

"Our work in Kansas is rooted in close collaboration with farmers, truckers, wastewater operators, and small businesses in the area," said Julia Reichelstein, co-founder and CEO of Vaulted Deep. "We have invested heavily in Hutchinson to create infrastructure communities can rely on. Our Great Plains site shows how safe, proven technology, when paired with long-term community partnership, can solve real waste challenges while supporting jobs and protecting natural resources."

Since taking over the Hutchinson site in 2023, Vaulted has expanded operations and invested in the region, including:

processing more than 140,000 tonnes of organic waste, preventing emissions and improving local air and water quality;

tripling infrastructure capacity through upgrades completed in 2025;

creating more than 30 full-time jobs with benefits;

investing over $10.8 million into the Kansas economy.

Vaulted works closely with Kansas governments and businesses. Community leaders, including the mayor and Chamber of Commerce president, have joined site visits and facility milestones. Expanded partnerships with local trucking companies, service providers, and farmers continue to strengthen the regional economy and improve water quality.

The Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards recognize companies that translate innovation into real-world impact across the Wichita region, from infrastructure investment to job creation and regional economic growth. Vaulted's Great Plains facility was honored for demonstrating how modern waste management solutions can deliver measurable benefits for both communities and the environment.

About Vaulted Deep

Vaulted Deep is a waste management company that turns unusable organic waste—from agriculture, paper, wastewater, and more—into permanent carbon removal by storing it deep underground with proven subsurface injection technology. This solution removes carbon from the atmosphere, prevents methane emissions, and keeps contaminants out of local land, air, and water—creating tangible benefits for both climate and communities. With commercial sites already operating, Vaulted is setting a new standard for waste management and climate infrastructure.

