Vaximm AG, an OSR Company, Updates Term Sheet with BCM Europe to Shorten Exclusivity Period to Three Months

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) today provided an update regarding the previously announced non-binding term sheet between its subsidiary, Vaximm AG, and BCM Europe AG ("BCME"). The parties have agreed to shorten the exclusivity period from six months to three months, reflecting the strong alignment and confidence between Vaximm and BCME in advancing a definitive exclusive global licensing agreement for VXM01, Vaximm's first-in-class orally administered cancer immunotherapy platform.

Under the updated timeline, Vaximm and BCME now expect to negotiate and finalize a definitive agreement within three months, supported by BCME's demonstrated ability to rapidly organize the financing and partnering infrastructure required for a potential global out-license to a major pharmaceutical company, as well as its capacity to expedite and streamline the due-diligence processes.

The contemplated financial terms remain unchanged and include:

A $20 million upfront payment to Vaximm;

Up to $815 million in clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments; and

A pass-through of commercial royalties BCME may receive from future pharmaceutical partners, following milestone differential recovery under a defined delta-recovery mechanism.

"Accelerating the exclusivity timeline reflects our confidence in BCME's ability to efficiently mobilize capital and advance due diligence for VXM01," said Andreas Niethammer, Chief Executive Officer of Vaximm AG, who officially assumed the CEO role on December 1, 2025. "This streamlined process puts us in an even stronger position to move quickly toward a definitive global licensing agreement that maximizes the value and reach of our oral T-cell immunotherapy platform. In parallel, we continue to evaluate select in-licensing opportunities that could complement Vaximm's technology base and expand our long-term strategic footprint."

"BCME has shown clear commitment and capability to execute on this opportunity at an accelerated pace," said Tim Smith, Head of IR, OSR Holdings. "By moving to a three-month exclusivity period through February 2026, we underscore our confidence in BCME's financial readiness and our shared objective to position VXM01 for a major pharmaceutical partnership."

As previously disclosed, the term sheet also includes an optional blockchain-based royalty participation mechanism utilizing "TAC" tokens to represent potential future royalty streams. This mechanism remains available should Vaximm elect to access development capital through the BCM Royalty Fund.

During the revised exclusivity period, Vaximm and BCME will continue confirmatory diligence, finalize partnering materials, and complete the documentation required for a definitive agreement. Vaximm retains full ownership of VXM01 intellectual property unless and until a definitive license is executed.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in healthcare and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve global health outcomes. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

About Vaximm AG

Vaximm AG is a privately held Swiss-German biotechnology company and a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH). Vaximm's proprietary orally administered T-cell vaccination platform harnesses live, attenuated bacterial vectors to deliver tumor-associated antigens, inducing robust cellular immune responses. Lead candidate VXM01, targeting VEGFR-2, has demonstrated clinical activity and safety in multiple cancer indications. Learn more at www.Vaximm.com

About BCM Europe AG

BCM Europe AG is a Switzerland-based life sciences investment entity and the largest shareholder of OSR Holdings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential licensing agreement between Vaximm AG and BCM Europe AG, the development and commercialization of VXM01, and the expected benefits of the collaboration. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that a definitive agreement may not be reached or anticipated milestones may not be achieved. OSR Holdings, Vaximm, and BCM Europe AG do not assume any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

