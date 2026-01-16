Vaximm Appoints Sébastien Wieckowski, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer to Advance Next-Generation Oral Immunotherapy Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaximm AG, a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. and a pioneer in oral T-cell immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Sébastien Wieckowski, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). This appointment strategically strengthens Vaximm's leadership with deep, long-standing expertise in the company's core technology.

Dr. Wieckowski brings multidisciplinary experience spanning immunology and advanced data science, a profile uniquely poised to integrate reproducible analytical workflows and data-driven strategies to accelerate discovery and optimize platform performance.

"I am excited to welcome Sébastien as CSO," said Dr. Andreas Niethammer, CEO of Vaximm. "Having worked closely with him since 2016, I have witnessed firsthand his deep scientific and technical mastery of our oral vector technology. His contributions to the overall program have been substantial, characterized by a rare combination of strategic vision and pragmatic execution. As we advance into later-stage clinical trials and begin integrating new assets, Sébastien's expertise will be vital in ensuring our scientific framework continues to be robust and innovative."

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as Vaximm advances its lead candidate, VXM01, into further stages of clinical development while actively pursuing new targets. In his new role as CSO, Dr. Wieckowski will lead strategic enhancements to Vaximm's VXM platform to further strengthen and expand its capabilities.

"Sébastien Wieckowski has been a cornerstone of Vaximm's R&D strategy, playing a crucial role in the development of our lead candidate VXM01 in oncology" said Dr. Constance Höfer, Chief Scientific Officer of OSR Holdings. "His appointment ensures a rigorous, data-driven evolution of Vaximm's core platform, enabling expansion to target a broad spectrum of oncology and non-oncology indications, while strengthening both the scientific foundation and the commercial potential. This aligns with OSR Holdings' broader strategy of advancing platform-driven assets toward later-stage strategic partnerships."

"Having been part of Vaximm's journey for over a decade—from early academic testing to the industrialization of our core assets—I am honored to now serve as Chief Scientific Officer," said Sébastien Wieckowski. "Our mission is to bridge deep understanding of immunology, particularly cell-based immunity, with advanced data science to develop therapies with unprecedented precision, scalability, and scope. By embedding integrated, data-driven analytical frameworks into our R&D platform, we are advancing next generation programs at the cutting edge of biomedical research to deliver cost-effective, patient-centric therapies with transformative impact across a wide range of therapeutic areas where precise target engagement, combined with high safety and tolerability, is essential."

About Vaximm AG

Vaximm AG is a privately held Swiss-German biotechnology company and a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH). Vaximm's proprietary oral T-cell immunotherapy platform harnesses live, attenuated bacterial vectors to deliver tumor-associated antigens, inducing robust cellular immune responses. Lead candidate VXM01, targeting VEGFR-2, has demonstrated clinical activity and safety in multiple cancer indications.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve global health outcomes. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Vaximm's development plans, future collaborations, and potential therapeutic benefits. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither OSR Holdings nor Vaximm undertakes any obligation to update or revise these statements.

