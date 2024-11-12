Vaxinano announces exclusive licensing agreement for canine Leishmaniasis vaccine with Vétoquinol

News provided by

Vaxinano

Nov 12, 2024, 09:00 ET

LILLE, France, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vaxinano, a biotech company headquartered in Lille (France) announced an exclusive license agreement with Vetoquinol to develop its leading canine leishmaniasis vaccine candidate utilizing Vaxinano's proprietary nanoparticle technology.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed but they include upfront and milestone payments as well as R&D funding to Vaxinano.

Canine leishmaniasis is an incurable multisystemic zoonosis caused by a parasite that leads to death in symptomatic dogs, affecting globally 100 million dogs. This parasite causes visceral, cutaneous, and mucosal leishmaniasis with a prevalence varying between 5-20% in the Mediterranean Basin, North Africa, South America, and West Asia, and expanding in the Northern Hemisphere due to travel and climate change.

Philippe Gruet, Vetoquinol CSO commented "we are excited to collaborate with Vaxinano and the proprietary nanoparticle-based vaccine technology developed by Vaxinano. Leishmaniasis remains an unmet need waiting for viable solutions that we hope to bring to the One Health market in the coming years".

Jonathan Stauber, Vaxinano CEO said: "We are proud to collaborate with a well-regarded animal health global player such as Vetoquinol to develop a solution to combat leishmaniasis, a climate change-linked and growingly expanding infection disease". Didier Betbeder, CSO said: "This collaboration reinforces the value of our technology for veterinary vaccines. The success in treating leishmaniasis further demonstrates the platform's effectiveness, including its potential for immunotherapy. These promising results pave the way for the development of a wide range of therapeutic vaccines."

About Vaxinano

Vaxinano develops nasal vaccines based on Stellar-NP, a unique vaccine delivery system designed to address unmet needs in infectious disease. It offers rapid, efficient and safe vaccines to protect animals and humans. The uniqueness of the technology lies in its adjuvant-free formulation and high stability, facilitating fast and easy global distribution. Within just three years, Vaxinano has developed versatile mucosal prophylactic or therapeutic vaccines against zoonosis (leishmaniasis, toxoplasmosis, colibacillosis, vibriosis), collaborating with top veterinary companies and international pharmaceutical companies. 

For more information, visit www.vaxinano.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact us : [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540538/5015874/Vaxinano_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vaxinano

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Vaxinano Secures €6 Million in Funding to Advance Nasal Vaccines to Clinical Trials

Vaxinano Secures €6 Million in Funding to Advance Nasal Vaccines to Clinical Trials

Vaxinano, a pioneering biotech company specializing in the development of prophylactic and therapeutic nasal vaccines, has successfully raised €6...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics